Horse Racing Tips Australia: Thursday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle, Pakenham and Port Macquarie, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.

The six meetings at Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle and Port Macquarie all get underway in the afternoon with evening racing from Pakenham. The first race sets off at 12.57pm at Ipswich, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.15pm at Pakenham.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ipswich and one from Newcastle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle, Pakenham and Port Macquarie

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – DOLLOP @ 7/5 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.38 Ipswich

Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race at Ipswich, where we have selected Dollop to win this 1200m race.

Having won on his last two outings, this impressive 3-year-old is bidding to make it a hat-trick of wins. Last time out he won by 0.5 lengths at Toowoomba Plate and prior to that he won by 1.3 lengths around the same racecourse. Both of these races were slightly shorter, but the 100m step up in trip should suit Dollop.

We expect him to go really well for Montanna Savva and Michael Nolan and he should prove very hard to beat here in Race 7 at Ipswich.

NEXT BEST – CONFESSED @ 4/1 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.55 Newcastle

We have chosen Confessed as our Next Best bet of the day here in Australia, in the penultimate race at Newcastle.

This 4-year-old has two wins in her previous five races, and is aiming to make it back-to-back wins for Hugh Bowman and Kris Lees. This mare most recently won by a head at Eagle Farm just over two weeks ago, and has ran well in her placed finishes between her two wins.

Confessed will prove tough to beat and at a price of 4/1 with BlueBet, we think this mare is great value and should prove tough to stave off.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in Australia on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle, Pakenham and Port Macquarie on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 46 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 2.22 Lexington City @ 4/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.57 Mack Mack @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 3.30 Takemehometonight @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 4.00 No Dice @ 9/10 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.30 Raging Rocket @ 16/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 5.00 The Coolakin King @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.30 Art Admirer @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Ipswich Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.57 Flaming Conquest @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.34 Baby Run @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.12 Fighting Magnus @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.47 Magic Fox @ 19/10 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.27 Criticial Thinker @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.04 Stryking Princess @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.38 Dollop (NAP) @ 7/5 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.19 Bull Dimple Run @ 16/1 with BlueBet

Kyneton Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.30 Savonia @ 3/4 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.00 Dignified Doubt @ 8/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.30 Let Fly @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Baguio @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.30 Slessor @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.00 Little Pickle @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.30 Hurricane Jack @ 60/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 Hubble @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.15 Papid Response @ 19/10 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.50 Compelling Truth @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.25 Amathuba @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.05 Wolfburn @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.40 Hemsworth @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.20 Rockbarton Roman @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.55 Confessed (NB) @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.30 Banana Queen @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Pakenham Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 5.45 Wildwood Road @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 6.15 Under The Tassels @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 6.45 Foxy Gal @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 7.15 La Sophia @ 33/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 7.45 She’s Booming @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 8.15 Tauty @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 7, 8.45 Numero Quatre @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 9.15 Foturi @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Port Macquarie Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.35 Topender @ 7/4 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.10 Kiss Her @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.45 Our Kiwi Prince @ 15/8 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.25 Arlizar @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.05 Jazzles @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Whatever I Say @ 9/4 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 Sippin Season @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

