Horse Racing Tips Australia: Thursday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle, Pakenham and Port Macquarie, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.
The six meetings at Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle and Port Macquarie all get underway in the afternoon with evening racing from Pakenham. The first race sets off at 12.57pm at Ipswich, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.15pm at Pakenham.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ipswich and one from Newcastle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse Racing Tips Australia: Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle, Pakenham and Port Macquarie
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!
NAP – DOLLOP @ 7/5 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.38 Ipswich
Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race at Ipswich, where we have selected Dollop to win this 1200m race.
Having won on his last two outings, this impressive 3-year-old is bidding to make it a hat-trick of wins. Last time out he won by 0.5 lengths at Toowoomba Plate and prior to that he won by 1.3 lengths around the same racecourse. Both of these races were slightly shorter, but the 100m step up in trip should suit Dollop.
We expect him to go really well for Montanna Savva and Michael Nolan and he should prove very hard to beat here in Race 7 at Ipswich.
NEXT BEST – CONFESSED @ 4/1 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.55 Newcastle
We have chosen Confessed as our Next Best bet of the day here in Australia, in the penultimate race at Newcastle.
This 4-year-old has two wins in her previous five races, and is aiming to make it back-to-back wins for Hugh Bowman and Kris Lees. This mare most recently won by a head at Eagle Farm just over two weeks ago, and has ran well in her placed finishes between her two wins.
Confessed will prove tough to beat and at a price of 4/1 with BlueBet, we think this mare is great value and should prove tough to stave off.
Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in Australia on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Ipswich, Kyneton, Newcastle, Pakenham and Port Macquarie on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 46 races:
Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 2.22 Lexington City @ 4/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.57 Mack Mack @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 3, 3.30 Takemehometonight @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 4, 4.00 No Dice @ 9/10 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.30 Raging Rocket @ 16/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 5.00 The Coolakin King @ 13/5 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.30 Art Admirer @ 11/1 with BlueBet
Ipswich Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 12.57 Flaming Conquest @ 13/2 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.34 Baby Run @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.12 Fighting Magnus @ 17/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 2.47 Magic Fox @ 19/10 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.27 Criticial Thinker @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.04 Stryking Princess @ 11/5 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.38 Dollop (NAP) @ 7/5 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.19 Bull Dimple Run @ 16/1 with BlueBet
Kyneton Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.30 Savonia @ 3/4 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.00 Dignified Doubt @ 8/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.30 Let Fly @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.00 Baguio @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.30 Slessor @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.00 Little Pickle @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.30 Hurricane Jack @ 60/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.00 Hubble @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Newcastle Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.15 Papid Response @ 19/10 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.50 Compelling Truth @ 17/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.25 Amathuba @ 15/2 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.05 Wolfburn @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.40 Hemsworth @ 15/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.20 Rockbarton Roman @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.55 Confessed (NB) @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.30 Banana Queen @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Pakenham Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 5.45 Wildwood Road @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 2, 6.15 Under The Tassels @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 6.45 Foxy Gal @ 16/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 7.15 La Sophia @ 33/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 7.45 She’s Booming @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 8.15 Tauty @ 15/2 with BlueBet
Race 7, 8.45 Numero Quatre @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 9.15 Foturi @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Port Macquarie Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.35 Topender @ 7/4 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.10 Kiss Her @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.45 Our Kiwi Prince @ 15/8 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.25 Arlizar @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.05 Jazzles @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.40 Whatever I Say @ 9/4 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.15 Sippin Season @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
