Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Market Rasen and Wincaton, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. The flat racing today comes from Lingfield and Kempton on the all-weather tracks, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.
The three meetings at Lingfield, Wincanton and Market Rasen get underway in the afternoon with the Kempton racing beginning in the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Wincanton and one from Market Rasen, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Horse racing bets & tips today: Market Rasen, Wincanton, Lingfield and Kempton
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – ESPIRIT DE SOMOZA @ 11/10 with Bet UK – 4.30 Wincanton
Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race of the day at Wincanton where we have sided with Espirit De Somoza to win this 2m4f35y Handicap Chase.
Of the seven horses in the race, this 8-year-old looks the most impressive and boasts the best form too. Two wins in his last four starts, along with a second and third place finish is impressive form.
One of those wins came around this track back in December, where he won by three lengths after a superb show of jumping as well are staying on and rallying when needed. We think Espirit De Somoza is the horse to beat in this competitive Class 4 Handicap.
NEXT BEST – A DISTANT PLACE @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.30 Market Rasen
Quite the competitive race we have on our hands here at Market Rasen, but we have selected A Distant Place for the O’Neill’s as our Next Best bet of the day.
With a win and three runner-ups in his last four start, this 7-year-old epitomizes consistency and has proved he is a more than capable horse. If he jumps well, he should be there or there abouts come the winning post.
The team of trainer Jonjo O’Neill and his son Jonjo O’Neill Jr on the saddle should work a treat, as this horse knows them both very well and can most certainly pick up his second win over hurdles.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Australian Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Market Rasen, Wincanton, Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 26 races:
Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips
1.45 Invictus Smart @ 11/8 with Bet UK
2.20 Wolfspear @ 7/2 with Bet UK
2.55 Thirtyfourstitches @ 9/4 with Bet UK
3.30 A Distant Place (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK
4.05 Massini Man @ 11/2 with Bet UK
4.40 Alberic @ 4/1 with Bet UK
Wincanton Horse Racing Tips
2.10 Salley Gardens @ 2/1 with Bet UK
2.45 Forget You Not @ 9/2 with Bet UK
3.20 Merry Mistress @ 2/1 with Bet UK
3.55 Maliboo @ 6/5 with Bet UK
4.30 Espirit De Somoza (NAP) @ 11/10 with Bet UK
5.05 Chalgrove @ 4/1 with Bet UK
Lingfield (AW) Horse Racing Tips
1.00 English Spirit @ 7/2 with Bet UK
1.30 Smart Connection @ 13/2 with Bet UK
2.00 Scampi @ 7/4 with Bet UK
2.35 Rainbow Mirage @ 11/4 with Bet UK
3.10 Alrehb @ 6/4 with Bet UK
3.45 Golden Sands @ 5/2 with Bet UK
Kempton (AW) Horse Racing Tips
5.00 Mountain Run @ SP with Bet UK
5.30 Pluperfect @ SP with Bet UK
6.00 Jackmeister Rudi @ SP with Bet UK
6.30 Sandie’s Dream @ SP with Bet UK
7.00 Rhythm N Rock @ SP with Bet UK
7.30 Arctician @ SP with Bet UK
8.00 Capricorn Prince @ SP with Bet UK
8.30 Yorktown @ SP with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
-
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets