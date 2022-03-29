Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, March 30th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed APPLE ROCK and RUN FORREST RUN on Tuesday and has two more recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, March 30th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

LINGFIELD 1.00 ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’

LUNA MAGIC (stall 8) was in fine form at the end of last summer, winning handicaps at Salisbury (1m) and Goodwood (1m1f) before a decent third off a mark of 75 at Newmarket (1m1f). Her good run of form came to an abrupt end when she was stepped up in trip to 1m4f and she’s failed to fire on any of her last nine runs. She’s now down to a mark of 60 and back from a six-week break, so there’s every chance that we will see a return to form. She’s best when fresh, with five of her seven wins coming after a break of between 35 and 62 days. The drop back in trip to 1m looks a positive move, as does the booking of Brodie Hampson who has steered the mare to her last five victories. COURTSIDE (stall 10) also has solid claims – he has the perfect breeding for Polytrack and the switch to Sean Curran could revitalise him. Fixed odds punters have the option of backing both with Spreadex, though they both have high draws and a buy of ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ is my preferred approach.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in Lingfield 1.00

KEMPTON 8.30

LUNAR SHADOW broke her maiden tag in a 1m4f handicap at Lingfield last August and had excuses (ran free, lost a shoe) when bidding to double up at Wolverhampton the following month. She only went down by a neck in second (9-1) at Wolverhampton on her recent return from a six-month break, splitting the 7-4 joint favourites, and can go one better tonight. Buy in the 50-25-10 market or back in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back LUNAR SHADOW in Kempton 8.30

