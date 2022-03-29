Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 30th March

A bit more going on this Wednesday with four UK horse racing fixtures that include jumping from Wincanton and Market Rasen, plus an AW card at Lingfield in the afternoon, while Kempton (AW) provides the evening action under the lights.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today – back today’s Lucky 15 picks in an acca at 111/1 with BetUK (see bet slip below)

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 30th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Hard to knock his two easy wins at Huntingdon and Fakenham. Salley Gardens is up another 6lbs here and this looks a deeper race than last time, but we know he stays a bit further so connections can make full use of that stamina and he’s taken to land the three-timer.

The Charlie Fellowes yard are in great form at the moment and they’ve got another decent-looking chance here in Wynter Wildes. This 3 year-old filly broke her duck at the fourth try last time at Southwell and now into a handicap for the first time looks the sort to kick on again.

This Oliver Greenall horse was a very easy winner (16 lengths) here over course and distance last time out and despite having a big weight this time (12-2) the 7lb penalty might not be enough to stop him going in again.



Alberic heads here in rude health after top wins at Huntingdon and Wincanton. He’s up another 7lbs here but seemed to win with a bit in-hand last time out and is expected to be the one to beat again there, with the longer trip also a plus that can bring out more improvement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

