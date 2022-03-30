Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 30 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Wednesday, 30 March is Invictus Smart. He runs in the opening novice hurdle over an extended 2m 2f at Market Rasen today (1:45). This British debutant is our best Bet of the Day at great odds of 7/2.

Purchased by notable horse racing owner Robert Waley-Cohen from France, Invictus Smart won on his sole start across the Channel. Given his new connections, that makes him an intriguing runner on his UK bow here. Invictus Smart, a four-year-old Masterstroke gelding, thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 30 March. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Invictus Smart win?

Today’s jockey Adam Wedge has a 25 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the Neil Mulholland stable. Backing this combination blind on horse racing betting sites would’ve yielded a healthy £13.50 profit off a £1 level stake. Wedge is also on a 24 per cent win ratio in the saddle over the last 14 days.

Against two main market rivals who are relatively exposed, Invictus Smart looks the value play here. Getting weight all-round, the terms of this race clearly favour him too. Invictus Smart, our horse racing NAP of the Day, looks well worth a wager at 7/2 with 888Sport to make the most of this good opening.

Stormin Crossgales Among Next Best Horse Racing Tips at Wincanton

In the concluding maiden hurdle over 1m 7f at Wincanton later on (5:05), Stormin Crossgales can make it third time lucky at this venue. Trained by Tom George for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, this five-year-old son of Sageburg has hit the frame on his two previous outings here. Previous race results show only Frere D’Armes was too good for Stormin Crossgales under a penalty on his hurdles bow here in February.

The fourth and fifth horses home have landed handicaps since. He was then third at the same venue earlier this month with runner-up scoring on his next start. With his hurdles form working out well, Storming Crossgales is the Next Best bet after our horse racing NAP of the Day at odds of 11/8.

