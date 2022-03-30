Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 30 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Wednesday, 30 March is Invictus Smart. He runs in the opening novice hurdle over an extended 2m 2f at Market Rasen today (1:45). This British debutant is our best Bet of the Day at great odds of 7/2.
Purchased by notable horse racing owner Robert Waley-Cohen from France, Invictus Smart won on his sole start across the Channel. Given his new connections, that makes him an intriguing runner on his UK bow here. Invictus Smart, a four-year-old Masterstroke gelding, thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 30 March. Read even more reasons to back him below…
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Invictus Smart win?
Today’s jockey Adam Wedge has a 25 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the Neil Mulholland stable. Backing this combination blind on horse racing betting sites would’ve yielded a healthy £13.50 profit off a £1 level stake. Wedge is also on a 24 per cent win ratio in the saddle over the last 14 days.
Against two main market rivals who are relatively exposed, Invictus Smart looks the value play here. Getting weight all-round, the terms of this race clearly favour him too. Invictus Smart, our horse racing NAP of the Day, looks well worth a wager at 7/2 with 888Sport to make the most of this good opening.
Stormin Crossgales Among Next Best Horse Racing Tips at Wincanton
In the concluding maiden hurdle over 1m 7f at Wincanton later on (5:05), Stormin Crossgales can make it third time lucky at this venue. Trained by Tom George for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, this five-year-old son of Sageburg has hit the frame on his two previous outings here. Previous race results show only Frere D’Armes was too good for Stormin Crossgales under a penalty on his hurdles bow here in February.
The fourth and fifth horses home have landed handicaps since. He was then third at the same venue earlier this month with runner-up scoring on his next start. With his hurdles form working out well, Storming Crossgales is the Next Best bet after our horse racing NAP of the Day at odds of 11/8.
New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport
In conjunction with our horse racing NAP of the Day, there is a new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal which any SportsLens readers that don’t have an account with them already can get.
Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more with a Debit Card. Avoid eWallets such as MuchBetter Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.
After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.
How to Get that Welcome Bonus
Bet just £10 on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day and receive those £30 in free bets with 888Sport plus the £10 casino bonus. Follow these steps and claim the offer:
- New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB
- Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets)
- Put on a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically
- All free bets are valid for 7 days
- Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days
Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day
After learning about our latest NAP, get even more horse racing content on SportsLens on today’s action:
- Get the best bets of horse racing tipster Andrew Mount for today
- Tote betting fans can read Placepot tips from Wincanton on Wednesday
- Paul Kelly gives his best horse racing tips today from all the UK and Irish tracks
- Read even more Lucky 15 tips from Andy Newton that combines his fancies into one bet
- Fans of spread betting can see the latest Spreadex analysis for today
Coming Soon – The Grand National at Aintree
It won’t be long before Grand National at Aintree takes place. Ahead of this year’s edition of the world’s most famous steeplechase on Saturday, 9 April, we have tons of related content:
- Our comprehensive Grand National runners guide looks at all Aintree contenders
- Discover the latest Grand National betting offers for new and existing customers
- Pick up Grand National tips and advice for wiser betting on the big race
- Look at the latest Grand National odds and ante post betting
- These UK bookies have Grand National free bets on offer
- Past Grand National results could throw up clues about this year’s renewal