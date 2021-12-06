On Monday, 6 December, the NAP of the Day with SportsLens horse racing tipsters is Collingham. He bids to follow-up in the extended 1m 7f juvenile hurdle at Musselburgh today (12:45). This Donald McCain trained youngster appeals as the best Bet of the Day at odds of 3/1.

The only course and distance winner in the line-up, Collingham previously landed three of his nine turf starts on the Flat in France. He only joined the McCain stable, which is having a fine season, in October yet built on consecutive victories across the Channel with a successful hurdles debut here last month. It’s for those reasons why Collingham rates the NAP of the Day this Monday. Learn more about him and his chances below as our experts make a full case for this horse as the top value Bet of the Day on 6 December:

Why will NAP of the Day Collingham win?

A gelding by German sire Samum, Collingham ran a blinder on an artificial surface when third to Pretty Tiger in February. The winner has since finished sixth in the Prix du Jockey Club and landed a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud before chasing home Champion Stakes second Dubai Honour in the same grade at Deauville.

When switched back to the turf at Lyon Parilly in May, Collingham came fourth to Tides Of War, who was later second in the Prix du Lutece and a fast-finishing third in the Prix Chaudenay on Arc Weekend at Longchamp. Again, he was only beaten by a very useful Flat horse by about four lengths. Opportunities were then found for Collingham to get his head in front on the level in the French provinces.

After success at Aix-Les-Bains, he followed-up Clairefontaine and made a smooth transition to hurdling with a five-length victory here at Musselburgh. He beat some similar types and fellow Flat converts comfortably enough. McCain has a great 23 per cent strike rate with his runners at this venue over the last five seasons.

In fact, six of the nine horses representing the stable that have run at Musselburgh during the current campaign have won. With jockey Brian Hughes seven from 12 in the saddle at the track this season, everything points to a big run. Collingham thus looks value on horse racing betting sites and a £25 punt returns £108.33 at his current price.

