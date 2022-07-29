Following a winner and an each way second yesterday, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts on Friday, 29 July is Raasel. He contests the feature Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes sprint at Glorious Goodwood this afternoon (3:35). Next best earlier on the card, meanwhile, is the unbeaten Shining Blue, who looks a free each way bet in the Golden Mile Handicap (3:00).
Both of our horse racing tipsters’ selections come into today off the back of good victories. Read on to see more about backing them both:
- 3:00 Goodwood – SHINING BLUE (NB E/W) @ 17/2 with 888Sport
- 3:35 Goodwood – RAASEL (NAP) @ 4/1 with 888Sport
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Raasel win?
Mick Appleby was a profitable trainer to follow at Goodwood races last season, and his Raasel comes into the big 5f sprint there today on the upgrade after Listed and Group 3 victories. This five-year-old Showcasing gelding is a dual course and distance winner, and has clearly progressed since those successes.
Raasel powered home to get up and land a handicap here in April when top betting sites returned him the 11/4 favourite off 94. He’s a whole stone higher in the weights for his first crack at Group 2 company. Raasel then chased home Fine Wine at York when conceding a whopping 19lb.
Today’s horse racing NAP in form of his life & improving throughout campaign
He went one better in the Listed 5f Achilles Stakes at Haydock when holding Dragon Symbol by three-quarters of a length. As Raasel then built on that horse racing result with victory in the Group 3 Coral Charge Sprint Stakes when only needing pushing out to score by a neck from the re-opposing Mitbaahy, he comes here bang in-form seeking the hat-trick.
Our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday also meets the runner-up off 1lb better terms. Appleby saddled a winner at Epsom last night, boosting his stats to a 23 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight. A £10 punt on Raasel at his current price of 4/1 with 888Sport returns £50 if he does make the step up in grade.
Shining Blue walking the Golden Mile at Goodwood
Next best and worth an each way punt is unbeaten Godolphin gelding Shining Blue in the Golden Mile Handicap earlier on the Goodwood card. The market on horse racing betting sites sides with owner companion Noble Dynasty, but Saeed bin Suroor’s charge has done nothing wrong in landing all three career starts.
Shining Blue, a four-year-old son of Exceed And Excel, built on debut success at Leicester when overcoming problems in-running at Ripon. He appeared to become unbalanced entering the final furlong but prevailed by a neck. Back in third that day was Kiteflyer, who previously filled the same spot behind two St Leger hopefuls for Doncaster races come September in Francesco Clemente and Secret State.
Another unexposed and progressive type for the boys in blue
As Shining Blue then made a mockery of his opening handicap mark of 94 when landing the hat-trick on his All-Weather debut at Newcastle, a 6lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again. Noble Dynasty may be chucked in under a 3lb penalty and set to race off 103 for future assignments, but punters shouldn’t overlook powerful connections’ second string either.
Bin Suroor has saddled three winners from his last 13 runners. Pat Cosgrave now takes the ride for the first time on Shining Blue with three victories from his 10 previous mounts. He is thus NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day. A £10 each way play at 17/2 888Sport returns £122 if Shining Blue lands the four-timer. New customers who sign up and bet £10 qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…
