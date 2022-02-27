On Monday, 28 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day to round off this month with SportsLens experts is Houston Texas. He runs in the 3m 2f novices’ limited handicap chase at Carlisle (1:35). Nicky Richards’ runner is one of the best horse racing tips on offer today at superb 7/2 odds.

804 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

A course winner last time out, Houston Texas has improved for stepping up in trip. Looking at the horse racing results of his two most recent runs, his progress is clear. This eight-year-old now steps up in distance and class but sneaks in off bottom weight. Houston Texas also remains well-handicapped, so rates the horse racing NAP of the Day with our tipsters for 28 February. Learn all about our biggest fancy on the Carlisle card below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Houston Texas win?

Following Cumbria trainer Richards at local track Carlisle has certainly paid on horse racing betting sites over the last five seasons. In that time, the yard has a fine 26 per cent strike rate with its runners here yielding a huge £44.63 profit off a £1 level stake. In Houston Texas, the stable sends a son of Irish Derby and Arc winner Dylan Thomas back to the scene of his last victory. That was over an extended 3m just three weeks ago.

Houston Texas was always doing enough, defying a welter burden of 11st 10lb to prevail by three lengths. He scored with more in hand than that winning margin suggests and an 8lb rise for that here only puts him 1lb wrong with the official horse racing handicapper but he receives weight all-round. A mark of 111 looks very exploitable, given his proximity to Bavington Bob when he chased that one home previously.

Only beaten a couple of lengths by Ann Hamilton’s thriving chaser at Newcastle in December, the winner has since gone in twice. Bavington Bob completed his hat-trick off 125 – a whole stone below the rating Houston Texas has here. That Newcastle form reads well with the front two pulling 22 lengths clear of the third and both winning since. Even the fourth and last one home, Tango Boy, has since run a belter when a narrow second to previous Grade 3 scorer and Sky Bet Chase runner-up Storm Control at Newbury.

Sean Quinlan, who needs three more winners for his best ever season, again takes the ride on Houston Texas. A £10 punt on the pair going in again at 888Sport returns £45 at this horse’s current price. There is also that amount, £45, in bonuses available to new customers who sign up through SportsLens.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

Now that we know about the best horse racing tips for this Monday, here are all the details on the 888Sport welcome bonus. This is a bet £10 to get £45 in free bets deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with them.

Sign up t0 888Sport using promo code HR45 and deposit £10 or more with a Debit Card. Don’t use eWallet services like Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill, because this new customer betting offer isn’t compatible with those payment methods.

Once the account has been funded, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet. This must have minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). All of the horse racing NAP of the Day selections made by our tipsters always meet this requirement at the time of writing.

After the qualifying wager settles, receive the first of three £15 free bet tokens automatically. New customers should log in to their 888Sport accounts on the next two Friday to receive the others then. All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after three days. Additional T&Cs apply.

With the Festival soon upon us, 888Sport are one of the Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies with all of their ante post betting on the big races in March. New customers can use the free bets to wager on these instead of their cash balance.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

If the chance of picking up Cheltenham free bets appeals, then why not get £45’s worth of them with 888Sport? Just follow these six steps and bet on our horse racing NAP of the Day to get them:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code HR45 Deposit £10+ with a Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After that settles, get the first £15 free bet token automatically Receive 2 more £15 free bet tokens when logging in on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

919 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Horse Racing NAP of the Day

There is a lot going on with horse racing on the top betting sites in the UK in the coming weeks:

Up Next: The Grand National

Following on from the Festival, the world’s most famous steeplechase, the Grand National at Aintree takes centre stage in April: