Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 23 May

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Monday, 23 May is Finest View. She contests the extended 1m 7f handicap hurdle at Ludlow today (3:30). Alan King’s runner looks well worth a wager at awesome odds of 11/10 here.
Already a course and distance winner at this horse racing venue on her penultimate start, Finest View showed enough ability to follow-up on that. She now makes her handicap debut at a track which clearly suits the daughter of Passing Glance. Finest View is thus our horse racing NAP today. This is why to back her…
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Finest View win?
King boasts a fine 32 per cent strike rate with his Ludlow runners over the last five seasons. When practically one in every three horses from a stable wins at a course, the best betting sites take notice of that. Finest View built on a respectable eighth in the Grade 2 Aintree mares’ bumper last April with a couple of placed efforts on her first two hurdles outings.
She conceded experience of obstacles to both Petticoat Lucy at Wincanton and Credo at Exeter. As horse racing results show, the front two pulled well clear of the remainder on that latter occasion. Given a 56-day break to freshen up and back on good spring ground, Finest View got her head in front at the third time of asking over course and distance in March.
Today’s horse racing NAP ticks plenty of boxes
Although wandering about on the approach to the final flight, she only needed pushing out for an easy 9 1/2 lengths success over Choral Work. Prime Time Lady, a further six lengths back in third, has since bolted up at Warwick when horse racing betting sites sent her off the hot 7/4 favourite. Connections then found a nice opening for Finest View to follow-up at Kempton under a penalty by a similar margin.
Now making her handicap debut under Tom Cannon, who had a 42 per cent strike rate at Ludlow with his rides last term, she just had to be our horse racing NAP for 23 May. A £10 wager on Finest View with 888Sport returns £21 if she completes the hat-trick. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses if signing up with all the details below.
New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport
Want more info on that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account.
Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter and Skrill as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.
Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.
How to Get that Welcome Bonus
Stake a tenner on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. This is how to get the offer in six simple steps:
- New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB
- Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets)
- Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically
- All free bets are valid for 7 days
- Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days
Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day
With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens:
- Fans of spread betting should read our expert Spreadex analysis with recommended buys and sells on the track today
- Windsor is the featured track in our Monday Placepot tips for punters who bet on the Tote
- Andy Newton provides more Lucky 15 tips with his four best bets combined in one multiple
- There is also an each way tip of the day for those who bet at bigger prices
- Top tipster Andrew Mount is back with more of his picks for Monday’s action