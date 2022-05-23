Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 23 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Monday, 23 May is Finest View. She contests the extended 1m 7f handicap hurdle at Ludlow today (3:30). Alan King’s runner looks well worth a wager at awesome odds of 11/10 here.

Already a course and distance winner at this horse racing venue on her penultimate start, Finest View showed enough ability to follow-up on that. She now makes her handicap debut at a track which clearly suits the daughter of Passing Glance. Finest View is thus our horse racing NAP today. This is why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Finest View win?

King boasts a fine 32 per cent strike rate with his Ludlow runners over the last five seasons. When practically one in every three horses from a stable wins at a course, the best betting sites take notice of that. Finest View built on a respectable eighth in the Grade 2 Aintree mares’ bumper last April with a couple of placed efforts on her first two hurdles outings.

She conceded experience of obstacles to both Petticoat Lucy at Wincanton and Credo at Exeter. As horse racing results show, the front two pulled well clear of the remainder on that latter occasion. Given a 56-day break to freshen up and back on good spring ground, Finest View got her head in front at the third time of asking over course and distance in March.

Today’s horse racing NAP ticks plenty of boxes

Although wandering about on the approach to the final flight, she only needed pushing out for an easy 9 1/2 lengths success over Choral Work. Prime Time Lady, a further six lengths back in third, has since bolted up at Warwick when horse racing betting sites sent her off the hot 7/4 favourite. Connections then found a nice opening for Finest View to follow-up at Kempton under a penalty by a similar margin.

Now making her handicap debut under Tom Cannon, who had a 42 per cent strike rate at Ludlow with his rides last term, she just had to be our horse racing NAP for 23 May. A £10 wager on Finest View with 888Sport returns £21 if she completes the hat-trick. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses if signing up with all the details below.

