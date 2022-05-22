Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Monday 23rd May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Monday cames from Wolverhampton, Leicester and Ludlow in the evening, while Huntingdon and Windsor race in the evening.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

SALVATOR MUNDI @ 2/1 with Fitzdares – 3.50 Leicester



Third last time out here – down a pound this time and connections have booked the useful Benoit De La Sayette to claim 5lbs. Cheekpieces are also on today the help him settle and so this John Gosden runner looks to have an obvious chance.

ART OF ILLUSION @ 1/3 with Fitzdares – 4.45 Huntingdon



Second last time out at Fontwell and the winner has since franked the form to win well again. Similar race here but the step up to 3m1f looks a good move and can bring out more improvement.

LOVE TROPHY POWER @ 6/4 with Fitzdares – 6.10 Windsor



One of the more experienced in the field with two runs and has shown a good level of form despite not winning. Second the last day at Kempton back in September and ran well (3rd) on the turf on debut at Yarmouth before that. This Roger Varian runner looks the one to beat.

ELHAM VALLEY @ 5/2 with Fitzdares – 7.20 Huntingdon



This Fergal O’Brien runner won well at Warwick last time out – winning by 7 1/2 lengths – up 7lbs for that here but won with a bit in-hand. Big weight but 7lbs is offset with Tom Broughton’s jockey’s claim, which will help. Trip and ground to suit and can follow-up.

