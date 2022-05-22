Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Monday 23rd May

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Monday cames from Wolverhampton, Leicester and Ludlow in the evening, while Huntingdon and Windsor race in the evening.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 18/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
SALVATOR MUNDI @ 2/1 with Fitzdares – 3.50 Leicester
Third last time out here – down a pound this time and connections have booked the useful Benoit De La Sayette to claim 5lbs. Cheekpieces are also on today the help him settle and so this John Gosden runner looks to have an obvious chance.
ART OF ILLUSION @ 1/3 with Fitzdares – 4.45 Huntingdon
Second last time out at Fontwell and the winner has since franked the form to win well again. Similar race here but the step up to 3m1f looks a good move and can bring out more improvement.
LOVE TROPHY POWER @ 6/4 with Fitzdares – 6.10 Windsor
One of the more experienced in the field with two runs and has shown a good level of form despite not winning. Second the last day at Kempton back in September and ran well (3rd) on the turf on debut at Yarmouth before that. This Roger Varian runner looks the one to beat.
ELHAM VALLEY @ 5/2 with Fitzdares – 7.20 Huntingdon
This Fergal O’Brien runner won well at Warwick last time out – winning by 7 1/2 lengths – up 7lbs for that here but won with a bit in-hand. Big weight but 7lbs is offset with Tom Broughton’s jockey’s claim, which will help. Trip and ground to suit and can follow-up.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 18/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets