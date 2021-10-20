SportsLens’ NAP of the Day this Wednesday is Gym Tonic in the opening 2m 3f maiden hurdle at Fontwell (1:23). Our experts see plenty of potential in this Dan Skelton runner on his second start at value odds of 4/1 on 20 October.

A five-year-old gelding by Spanish Moon, Gym Tonic can only come on for his racecourse and hurdles bow when second at Kelso last month. This is an open race, but the sharp left-handed track may be too tight for the Irish Point winners in opposition. Therefore, Gym Tonic looks the best value Bet of the Day this Tuesday. Read on and see even more reasons why he rates the NAP of the Day today at that fab 4/1 price.

Why will Gym Tonic win?

The Skelton stable has a healthy 20 per cent strike rate with its runners at Fontwell. They also step Gym Tonic up in trip after an eye-catching eight-length second on his bow in the Scottish borders. He conceded 8lb and race experience to the winner, so it was an encouraging effort. In fact, Gym Tonic was the only horse racing for the first time that day. He can only improve for the experience.

Gym Tonic chased the relatively locally trained Haute Estime approaching the last, then tired on the run-in. In the circumstances, it was a taking bow. The fact that his yard send him out again just 17 days later suggest they expect him to come on for the run. Gym Tonic pulled 7 1/2 lengths clear of the third home, and well ahead of the remainder.

With exception of Storm Dennis, a weakening and distant third over course and distance last time out, all of the main market rivals come here without a recent run. Ottoman Style and Universal Dave both landed Irish Points yet, even with rail movements adding another half-furlong to the race distance here, they will strip fitter for the outing.

Some horses in the Skelton yard have shaped as though needing the run. Gym Tonic has had one, so could well go one better if building on his debut effort as anticipated. A £25 punt on him makes £100 profit and total returns of £125 at current odds. Should Gym Tonic lose, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

