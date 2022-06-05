Countries
Racing Tips: Andrew Mount's Spreadex Analysis – Monday, June 6

Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, June 6

Updated

19 seconds ago

on

Andrew Mount's

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher.

Andrew successfully opposed RORY at Musselburgh on Sunday, putting up 2-1 winner ONLY SPOOFING as the best alternative. He has two recommended bets/trades on Monday, June 6th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

LINGFIELD 3.03

There are two horses I want to oppose in this 1m all-weather handicap – MAGICAL DRAGON and AIGUILETTE. The former was flattered by the pace collapse when staying on into a 33-1 third over trip and track on his penultimate start and has since finished unplaced when favourite at Bath. Aiguilette was second in the same course and distance race in which Magical Dragon was third, again being flattered under a patient ride. Sell both in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose MAGICAL DRAGON & AIGUILETTE in Lingfield 3.03

 

WINDSOR 5.05

ARBOY WILL beat only one home at Goodwood last time but his three runs there have all resulted in heavy defeats – 9th of 11, 5th of 6 and 10th of 11 – and he could bounce back tonight. His record away from Goodwood stands at 13183 (2-5), with the sole unplaced effort (at Sandown) excusable as he lost a shoe. The recent rain is in his favour and he won here when 150-1 on his juvenile debut.

Selection: Back ARBOY WILL in Windsor 5.05

 

Andrew Mount is a leading racing adviser, broadcaster and journalist with over 20 years experience in the industry. He is a regular contributor to the Racing Post, Racing & Football Outlook, the Racing Post Weekender and the GG.co.uk website and has written more than 20 horses-to-follow books. Andrew specialises in a systems-based statistical approach to betting sites and is an expert pundit on William Hill radio and Racing Post TV.

