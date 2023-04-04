What are the highest valued sports companies on the globe? Following the blockbuster UFC-WWE merger led by Endeavor, we’re taking a look through the top ten.

WWE-UFC becomes most valuable sports company worth over $21 billion

Liberty Media, owner of Formula 1, dethroned and falls to #2

Jerry Jones, owner of Dallas Cowboys, falls outside of the top three

Fenway Sports Group remains at over $10 billion and will not sell Liverpool

Glazer family value expected to decrease with sale of Manchester United

All values from Forbes.com.

Highest Valued Sports Companies 2023

1. Endevour Group Holdings – WWE-UFC ($21.4 billion)

WWE and the UFC are combining to form a brand new $21.4 billion sports entertainment company led by Endeavor Group Holdings, the current owner of the UFC.

With the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion, the two biggest global brands in combat sports are joining forces – pending regulatory approval.

Vince McMahon will serve as executive chairman of the 11-member board while Dana White will continue as president of UFC and Nick Khan as president of WWE.

Value: $21.4 billion

2. Liberty Media ($20.8 billion)

Liberty Media, worth almost $21 billion, has three divisions with ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM and the Atlanta Braves MLB franchise.

The company’s assets include the Drone Racing League, Kroenke Arena Company (owner of the Ball Arena, a sports and entertainment facility in Denver), Meyer Shank Racing (American racing team competing in the NTT IndyCar series) and Overtime Sports (sports media company with a professional basketball league).

Liberty Media, owned by John C. Malone, generated almost $9 billion in revenue in 2021.

Value: $20.8 billion

3. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ($12.75 billion)

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, based in Denver, Colorado, owns five professional sports franchises, four stadiums, two professional esports teams, four TV channels, 19 magazines and four radio stations.

KSE owns the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Arsenal (Premier League) and Colorado Rapids (MLS) alongside the SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Arsenal Training Centre and more.

Founded by Stan Kroenke 24 years ago, KSE generates an annual revenue of over $500 million and has over 1,000 employees.

Value: $12.75 billion

4. Jerry Jones ($11.32 billion)

Jerry Jones, an American billionaire businessman, has been the owner, president and general manager of NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys since 1989.

Jones has overseen three Super Bowl triumphs as owner of the Cowboys and formed a partnership with Yankee Global Enterprises in 2008 to create Legends Hospitality, a food, beverage, merchandise, retail and stadium operations corporation serving entertainment venues.

The Cowboys are currently valued as the world’s most valuable sports team at $8 billion.

Value: $11.32 billion

5. Fenway Sports Group ($10.4 billion)

Fenway Sports Group owns the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, Premier League side Liverpool and NHL franchise Pittsburgh Penguins, valued at over $10 billion.

Founded by John W. Henry and Thomas C. Werner in Delaware, 2001, LeBron James is a notable investor in the company whose headquarters are situated in Boston, Massachusetts.

FSG owns the Fenway Park and Anfield stadiums, but announced in November 2022 that they had listed Liverpool for sale – some months later in February 2023, the owner instead decided the club was not for sale.

Value: $10.4 billion

6. Madison Square Garden Sports ($9.17 billion)

Madison Square Garden Sports, valued at over $9 billion, owns the New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL) alongside both sides’ affiliate teams in the NBA G-League and American Hockey League.

Founded by James L. Dolan, MSG Sports generated $1.6 billion in revenue in 2018 and have invested in other departments too, including purchasing a majority stake in nightlife group Tao Group for $181 million.

The company also has a controlling stake in professional esports team Counter Logic Gaming and acquired a 12% stake in digital media, broadcasting and events company Townsquare Media from GE Capital.

Value: $9.17 billion

7. The Kraft Group ($7.94 billion)

The Kraft Group does business in 90 different countries around the world, venturing in professional sports, manufacturing and real estate development.

Founded by Robert Kraft in 1998, the company owns the New England Patriots (NFL), New England Revolution (MLS), Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and esports teams Boston Breach (Call of Duty) and Boston Uprising (Overwatch).

Based in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the Kraft Group generated an estimated $3.5 billion in revenue in 2015 and has over 12,900 employees as of 2018.

Value: $7.94 billion

8. Yankee Global Enterprises ($7.64 billion)

Yankee Global Enterprises owns the New York Yankees (MLB) and has a plurality stake in YES Network and a 20% and 10% stake in soccer clubs New York City FC and AC Milan.

Formed in 1999, the company is controlled by the family of George Steinbrenner and other investors include Lester Crown, Donald Marron and Jerry Speyer with minority stakes.

YGE also owns the Yankee Stadium, the home of the New York Yankees and New York City FC which is one of the most expensive stadiums ever built – valued at $2.3 billion including $1.2 billion in public subsidies.

Value: $7.64 billion

9. Glazer Family ($7.53 billion)

The Glazer family purchased NFL franchise Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995 for a then-record $192 million fee and later acquired ownership of Premier League giants Manchester United in a £790 million takeover between 2003 and 2005.

Fronted by Avram and Joel Glazer following the death of Malcolm in 2014, Manchester United were put up for sale earlier this season with an asking price of $6 billion. The Glazers also own a T20 cricket league based in the United Arab Emirates.

In March 2021, Avram put up $97m worth of his shares up for sale and a full takeover of the club is expected to be concluded at some point this year.

Value: $7.53 billion

10. Paul G. Allen Trust ($7.41 billion)

At tenth place on our list of the highest valued sports companies is Paul G. Allen Trust, owner of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL) and Portland Trail Blazers (NBA) and part-owner of the Seattle Sounders (MLS).

Following Paul Allen’s death in 2018, his sister Jody Allen confirmed that the Seahawks and Trail Blazers will be sold in the next 10-20 years. Sale discussions are inactive as of today despite offers flying in, including one of over $2 billion for the Trail Blazers.

The co-founder of Microsoft was ranked as the 44th-wealthiest person in the world by Forbes in 2018 with an estimated net worth of $20.3 billion at the time of his death.

Value: $7.41 billion

