Soccer

“He’s worth £100m” – Michail Antonio Backs Arsenal To Sign Highly Rated 27-Year-Old In January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has backed Arsenal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, claiming the Englishman is worth £100 million ($126.65 million) to the Premier League aspirants.

Arsenal Are Looking To Sign A New Center-Forward In January

The Gunners’ first-choice center-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been below par in the 2023-24 season, with them struggling to put away decent goalscoring opportunities. The Brazilian has played 15 Premier League matches so far this season, scoring just twice. Nketiah, on the other hand, has scored five times in 19 appearances.

The pair’s lack of decisiveness was painfully evident in the last leg of December when the Gunners dropped eight points in three games, drawing 1-1 with Liverpool and losing 2-0 and 2-1 to West Ham United and Fulham respectively.

According to multiple reports, Mikel Arteta and Co. are looking to bolster their attack in the January transfer window and Toney has emerged as one of the top names on their wish list. Signing the 27-year-old, however, will not be straightforward, as the Bees are not looking to sell him for cheap. Reports suggest the north Londoners could have to pay £100 million ($126.65 million) for Toney’s services, which is a huge sum, especially for a January transfer.

Antonio Claims Toney Is Worth £100 Million To Premier League Contenders

West Ham United ace Antonio has claimed the Gunners will not regret spending such an eye-popping amount on Toney, as he would get 20 goals for them. Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the 33-year-old said (via The Boot Room):

I believe that to Arsenal he is worth £100m. I believe that if he was at Arsenal when they played us they would’ve won that game. He’s just that guy who’s always there, he’s always in the right place and that’s what they are missing from their title race, they need a striker who can get them 20 goals, and I believe if he goes to Arsenal he will get 20 goals. 

The difference I would say between him, Jesus and Nketiah, I don’t believe he can drop deep as much as Jesus or Nketiah, but, in my eyes, to Arsenal, he’s worth £100m.

Toney, who is serving a ban until January 17 for gambling offenses, has played 66 Premier League games between 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, scoring 32 times and providing nine assists. His contract with Brentford runs out in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST Report: Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Will Reveal His Transfer Decision Before UEFA Champions League Round Of 16

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 05 2024
Liverpool Ace Mo Salah Has 151 Premier League Goals To His Name
Soccer
“It’s not possible” – Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Will Try To Cope With Mohamed Salah’s Absence During AFCON Duty
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 05 2024

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted none of his players can replicate Mohamed Salah’s impact on the right wing. The coach, however, is confident that his team are capable of…

Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Delivers Demoralizing Update About Blues’ Top Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 05 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea may not be successful in their pursuit of Napoli sharpshooter Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window. Victor Osimhen Is Reportedly Chelsea’s Top…

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: David Ornstein Reveals Where Man City Midfielder Wants To Play After Losing His Place Under Pep Guardiola
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 05 2024
Ilkay Gundogan Scored The Winner For Barcelona Against Las Palmas
Soccer
Drama At Las Palmas: Controversial Ilkay Gundogan Penalty Ensures Slender 2-1 Win For Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 05 2024
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Soccer
5 Renowned Players Who Are Free Agents In January 2024: Manchester United Legend Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“I didn’t want to go to that club” – Former Liverpool Star Opens Up About His Decision To Turn Down Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024
Arrow to top