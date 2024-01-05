West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has backed Arsenal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, claiming the Englishman is worth £100 million ($126.65 million) to the Premier League aspirants.

Arsenal Are Looking To Sign A New Center-Forward In January

The Gunners’ first-choice center-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been below par in the 2023-24 season, with them struggling to put away decent goalscoring opportunities. The Brazilian has played 15 Premier League matches so far this season, scoring just twice. Nketiah, on the other hand, has scored five times in 19 appearances.

The pair’s lack of decisiveness was painfully evident in the last leg of December when the Gunners dropped eight points in three games, drawing 1-1 with Liverpool and losing 2-0 and 2-1 to West Ham United and Fulham respectively.

According to multiple reports, Mikel Arteta and Co. are looking to bolster their attack in the January transfer window and Toney has emerged as one of the top names on their wish list. Signing the 27-year-old, however, will not be straightforward, as the Bees are not looking to sell him for cheap. Reports suggest the north Londoners could have to pay £100 million ($126.65 million) for Toney’s services, which is a huge sum, especially for a January transfer.

Antonio Claims Toney Is Worth £100 Million To Premier League Contenders

West Ham United ace Antonio has claimed the Gunners will not regret spending such an eye-popping amount on Toney, as he would get 20 goals for them. Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the 33-year-old said (via The Boot Room):

“I believe that to Arsenal he is worth £100m. I believe that if he was at Arsenal when they played us they would’ve won that game. He’s just that guy who’s always there, he’s always in the right place and that’s what they are missing from their title race, they need a striker who can get them 20 goals, and I believe if he goes to Arsenal he will get 20 goals.

“The difference I would say between him, Jesus and Nketiah, I don’t believe he can drop deep as much as Jesus or Nketiah, but, in my eyes, to Arsenal, he’s worth £100m.”

Toney, who is serving a ban until January 17 for gambling offenses, has played 66 Premier League games between 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, scoring 32 times and providing nine assists. His contract with Brentford runs out in June 2025.