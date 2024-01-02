Soccer

"It just doesn't seem right to me" – Ian Wright Slams Manchester United & Erik Ten Hag For Not Signing Impressive Premier League Duo

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested Manchester United and Erik ten Hag made a blunder by not signing West Ham United duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Wright also believes Kudus is better than Antony and is unsure why Ten Hag went for the Brazilian over the Ghanaian.

Wright Question’s Manchester United and Ten Hag’s Signing Strategy

Manchester United have failed to live up to expectations in the 2023-24 season. They have lost nine of their 20 Premier League matches so far, slipping to seventh place in the rankings. They also finished fourth in their UEFA Champions League group and disappointingly crashed out of Europe with their worst-ever points total (4).

Most of their high-ticket purchases have failed to deliver, causing Manchester United’s transfer strategy to come under fire. Wright has become the latest pundit to question United’s recent decisions in the transfer market, saying he does not understand why Ten Hag failed to sign Alvarez and Kudus despite coaching them both at Ajax.

Speaking to Premier League Productions on Monday (January 1), the Englishman said:

With the constant stick they are beating him (ten Hag), with Alvarez and Kudus at West Ham. 

Two players he had himself and it’s baffling to me that you do sign Antony over Kudus. I don’t think we have needed to see too many games where you look at Kudus’ output to Antony’s output and then think ‘how can you choose this guy over this guy? When this guy is definitely doing a lot more’. The same with Alvarez.”

Wright concluded by adding:

Those are the signings you look back on that ten Hag has made and think ‘what is going on there?’ It just doesn’t seem right to me.

How Have Alvarez & Kudus Fared This Season?

Both Alvarez and Kudus have been at the top of their game in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Alvarez, who plays as a defensive midfielder at David Moyes’ West Ham United, has thwarted opposing attackers time and time again, recording 33 tackles, 17 interceptions, and 44 clearances in 16 league games.

Kudus, meanwhile, has impressed onlookers with his dazzling footwork, creativity, and knack for being in the right place at the right time. In 16 EPL appearances, Kudus has scored six goals, claimed an assist, created two big chances, and delivered 20 accurate long balls. Manchester United’s Antony, in contrast, has yet to score or assist in the Premier League in 2023-24.

