Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream

Bayern Munich will be looking to build on their recent run of form with a win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

The league leaders are three points clear at the top of the table and they cannot afford to slip up here. They were beaten by Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the month and the visitors will be under pressure to grind out a win here. Hertha Berlin are 13th in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches. The home side have failed to win four of their last five matches in all competitions and it remains to be seen whether they can improve on their recent performances and pull off a morale-boosting win at home. Check out the best Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich betting offers

When does Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 23rd of January, at Olympiastadion.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Team News

Hertha Berlin team news

Rune Jarstein is injured for Hertha Berlin. Hertha Berlin predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Schwolow; Klunter, M Dardai, Boyata, Mittelstadt; Tousart; Richter, Darida, Ascacibar, Serdar; Belfodil

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without the services of Alphonso Davies because of an injury. The likes of Choupo Moting and Bouna Sarr are away on international duty.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Hernandez; Kimmich, Tolisso; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

