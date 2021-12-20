Bayern Munich news: Tolisso set for Spanish adventure

The French midfielder is set to run down his contract at Bayern Munich in order to make a move to Spain.

Bayern Munich midfielder set for La Liga experience

We don’t talk much about him, but it is clear that Corentin Tolisso is going to be one of the big names in the next transfer window. His contract with Bayern Munich expires next June, and inevitably, at zero price, it will be a hell of a deal for many European clubs. Especially in the midst of the Covid period, when many teams in Europe have taken a big hit in terms of finances.

The 27-year-old was recently linked with the likes of PSG and Juventus while Inter and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest. In fact, Jose Mourinho is also eager to bring the experienced midfielder to Roma.

However, it appears that the former Lyon man has no shortage of suitors and will be getting great offers in the coming weeks.

According to Cadena SER, the midfielder is attracting genuine interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid who are very much interested in signing free players.

Reports claim that Madrid have already established contact with the player’s entourage. Florentino Perez is looking for a midfielder at a lower price and Tolisso’s profile fits in perfectly.

It should be noted that Real Madrid also intend to enlist Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé under the same conditions. It also remains to be seen whether the arrival of Corentin Tolisso closes the doors to the Santiago Bernabéu for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is also set to become a free agent in June.

While Bayern Munich might not be too happy to see Tolisso leave, the Germans will at least be able to free their wage bill and bring in a younger and fitter replacement.