Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The German champions are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they will be the firm favourites to pick up a win here.

Bayern have done well against Hertha Berlin in recent seasons and they have picked up five wins and a draw in the last six meetings between these two sides.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this contest on the back of two wins and a draw in their last four league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.