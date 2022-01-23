Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News hertha berlin vs bayern munich prediction bundesliga betting tips odds and free bet

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

6 mins ago

on

Will Robert Lewandowski add to his tally of eight goals in eight games tonight?
Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga when they take on Hertha Berlin on Sunday evening.
 

Match Info Date: 23rd January 2022

Kick-off: 16:30 pm BST, Olympiastadion.

Bet £10 on Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Get £40 In Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The German champions are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they will be the firm favourites to pick up a win here.
 
Bayern have done well against Hertha Berlin in recent seasons and they have picked up five wins and a draw in the last six meetings between these two sides.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this contest on the back of two wins and a draw in their last four league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.
 

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Bayern Munich @10/1 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on Bet365 and back our prediction

  • Check out the best Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich betting offers
  • Find out where to watch Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern Munich have won seven of their last eight away matches in the league. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points.
 
Bayern Munich have kept four clean sheets in their last six meetings against Hertha Berlin. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet.
 
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich betting tip: Get a Bayern Munich at 2/9.

Bet on Bayern Munich to beat Hertha Berlin at 2/9 with Bet365

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Hertha Berlin: 9/1 with Bet365

Draw: 11/2 with Bet365

Bayern Munich: 2/9 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/18 with Bet365

Under: 23/10 with Bet365

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £40 Free Bets & £10 Casino Bonus
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens