Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has criticized Kim Min-jae’s performance in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, saying his aggression was at fault for both of Real Madrid’s goals.

Real Madrid Held Bayern Munich To A 2-2 Draw In Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Real Madrid traveled to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night (April 30). Bayern dominated the first 20 minutes of the game but Los Blancos drew first blood, with Vinicius Jr. applying a sumptuous finish to Toni Kroos’ defense-piercing pass.

In the second half, Bayern turned the game on its head, as Leroy Sane and Harry Kane (penalty) scored one goal each in a four-minute window. However, the hosts could not hold on to their lead, as a relentless Madrid ultimately broke them down. Rodrygo drew a penalty in the 82nd minute, allowing Vinicius Jr. to make it 2-2 from the spot. Bayern pushed for the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of the game, but it ultimately came to naught.

Thomas Tuchel Says Kim Min-jae Was ‘Too Aggressive’ Against Madrid

Speaking to the press after the game, Tuchel claimed center-back Min-jae was responsible for Real Madrid’s goals at the Allianz Arena. According to the manager, the South Korean pressed too high in the first half, allowing Vinicius Jr. to exploit the space behind the back line. In the second half, Min-jae fouled Rodrygo inside the area to gift Real Madrid a penalty, which, according to Tuchel, was also avoidable.

The former Chelsea manager said (via the Daily Mail):

“He made the first move too early against Vinicius in the first goal and got caught by Toni Kroos’ pass, he speculated and was too aggressive.

“In the second goal, unfortunately, it was another mistake.”

He continued:

“We were five against two, we had the numbers. There was no need to defend that aggressively against Rodrygo. The moment Eric was about to help, he [Kim] brought him [Rodrygo] down.

“Unfortunately with their quality, these mistakes get punished. But well, it happens. We have to move on.”

With the game ending all square in Munich, the UEFA Champions League semi-final will climax at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, May 8.