Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham Accumulator Tips – Opening Day 111/1 Treble

There are Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham accumulator tips on offer for the opening day of the Festival. An 111/1 Grade 1 treble with all three horses ridden by stable Rachael Blackmore is available to punters today.

Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham Accumulator Tips for Day 1 of the Festival

2:10 – Coeur Sublime in the Arkle Challenge Trophy @ 12/1 with Fitzdares

in the Arkle Challenge Trophy @ 12/1 with Fitzdares 3:30 – Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle @ 8/11 with Fitzdares

in the Champion Hurdle @ 8/11 with Fitzdares 4:10 – Telmsomethinggirl in the Mares Hurdle @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

He has two favourites on the card, according to the Cheltenham odds, so that suggests another good beginning to the Festival is in the offing. SportsLens experts discuss the Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham accumulator tips for Tuesday, 15 March.

Arkle Challenge Trophy – Coeur Sublime

There are two De Bromhead horses in the Grade 1 Arkle betting (2:10) this year after Captain Guinness ran a fine third 12 months ago. Coeur Sublime finished second in the 2019 Triumph Hurdle here and is the pick of Blackmore.

Chris Jones’s runner joined this stable for novice chasing in the autumn and brings placed form behind the injured Ferny Hollow to the table. Coeur Sublime is 12/1 with Fitzdares to build on his Gowran Park win last time out. He’s the first of Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham accumulator tips today.

Back Coeur Sublime for the Arkle at Fitzdares

Champion Hurdle – Honeysuckle

A successful defence of the feature Grade 1 Champion Hurdle (3:30) is key to the day. Among all Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham entries, Honeysuckle is the strongest of favourites. Her Champion Hurdle odds are so short because she’s unbeaten in 15 career starts including an Irish Point.

This unbroken streak makes Honeysuckle the best hurdler of her generation and a genuine superstar. She won this easily 12 months ago and is all the rage at 8/11 to do so again. Honeysuckle is the banker leg of the Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham accumulator tips on day 1 of the Festival.

Bet on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Fitzdares

Mares Hurdle – Telmesomethinggirl

The other fancy completing the Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham accumulator tips for day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival is Telmesomethinggirl in the 2m 4f Grade Mares Hurdle (4:10). She won the Dawn Run on the New course here last season and shapes like this track and trip should suit.

Race conditions haven’t suited Telmesomethinggirl throughout the campaign so far with her conceding large penalties to other mares. However, this contest is off level weights. That makes a big difference. That is why Telmsometinggirl is 4/1 with Fitzdares to get her head in front.

Back Telmsomethinggirl in the Mares Hurdle at Fitzdares

