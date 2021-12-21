Football Betting Tips — Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Hellas Verona will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Fiorentina at the Marcantonio Bentegodi on Wednesday.

Watch and bet on Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 6:30 pm BST on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Preview

Hellas Verona have suffered back-to-back defeats in Serie A and currently sit 13th in the table with 23 points. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Torino who triumphed 1-0 after Tommaso Pobega scored the winner.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in their last league match. The away side scored two goals in the first half but Fiorentina canceled out their advantage in the second and managed to earn a point from the encounter. The Violets are now sitting sixth in the table with 31 points.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Team News

Hellas Verona will not be able to call upon the services of Giangiacomo Magnani and Pawel Dawidowicz as they are injured.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will be without Cristiano Biraghi who received a red card in the previous match against Sassuolo.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup: Montipo; Casale, Sutalo, Hongla; Faraoni, Veloso, Ilic, Lazovic; Lasagna, Caprari; Simeone

Fiorentina possible starting lineup: Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Terzic; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Saponara, Vlahovic, Gonzalez

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina from bet365:

Match-winner:

Hellas Verona – 19/10

Draw – 12/5

Fiorentina – 7/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 7/10

Under 2– 16/5

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

Hellas Verona will have home advantage for Wednesday’s clash but their form hasn’t been very good lately. Igor Tudor’s side have won only two of their previous six Serie A matches. Meanwhile, Fiorentina have claimed four victories in their last six league games and they are expected to prevail over Verona on Wednesday. This view is also shared by the top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Hellas Verona 1-2 Fiorentina

Best Bet: Fiorentina to win at 7/5.

Get Fiorentina to win at 7/5 with bet365

How to watch Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina live online from 6:30 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: