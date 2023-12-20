Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he has remained in contact with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, disclosing they two had struck up a close friendship during their time together in north London.

Martinez Could Not Become A First-Team Player At Arsenal

Martinez, who was one of Argentina’s best performers as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, was on Arsenal’s books for a decade. Joining the Gunners’ reserve team in 2010, Martinez made his Premier League debut for the senior team in November 2014. However, that opportunity did not pave the way for a full-time gig. He spent most of the next six years out on loan before leaving permanently for Aston Villa in September 2020. The 2022 Golden Glove-winning goalkeeper played 38 games for Arsenal between 2010 and 2020, conceding 41 goals and keeping 16 clean sheets.

Arsenal offloaded the player for £20 million ($25.32 million), which seems like a very small amount considering how well he has performed over the last three years. In addition to playing an integral role in La Albiceleste’s victorious World Cup campaign, Martinez has become a rock at the back for the Villans. He has played 133 games for them so far, conceding 159 goals and maintaining 45 clean sheets. Helped by his performances, Aston Villa have climbed to third place in the Premier League rankings this season.

Martinelli Says He Will Always Martinez In His Heart

One of the most eccentric personalities in soccer, Martinez often receives criticism for the way he conducts himself on the pitch. However, according to Martinelli, he is a generous man with a heart of gold off the rectangle. Explaining why he will always keep the Argentinian in his heart, the Brazilian winger told Arsenal’s official website:

“I became really close with Emi Martinez. He was so important and so helpful. He tried to help me with the language – he was always next to me, helping me with everything. He was the main man here for me at that time.

“In my first year at the club, we spent New Year’s Eve together. I went to his house with my family. Honestly, he was amazing for me and I’m really thankful. I’m still in contact with him now and he’s someone I’ll always keep in my heart.”

Martinelli and Martinez played only 10 matches together for the north London powerhouse. Arsenal won six games, drew twice, and lost twice.