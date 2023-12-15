Soccer

Arsenal & Liverpool Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Reveals Whether Kylian Mbappe Could Be A Realistic Target For Premier League Pair

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool

Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is not a practical target for either Arsenal or Liverpool, as the Frenchman has his heart set on Real Madrid.

Mbappe, who is one of the most sought-after players on the planet, will become a free agent on June 30, 2024. Long-time admirers Real Madrid are seen as the front-runners for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s services, but they do not have the deal in the bag just yet.

With the winter transfer window just over two weeks away, some outlets have credited Arsenal and Liverpool with an interest in the PSG ace. It has been claimed that Les Parisiens could sanction his sale in January, as it would allow them to fill their coffers to some extent.

Johnson Claims Arsenal & Liverpool Are Trailing In Kylian Mbappe Race

In his Daily Briefing column, Johnson addressed Arsenal and Liverpool’s alleged interest in Mbappe but said Real Madrid were the clear favorites for his services.

He wrote (via CaughtOffside):

Kylian Mbappe’s future has been in the headlines again as it so often is, with talk of Liverpool and Arsenal exploring the financial conditions of a potential transfer. I think it’s worth saying, however, that it’s very hard to imagine Mbappe rejecting Real Madrid if he does end up deciding to leave PSG.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool, Arsenal, or anyone else – if he leaves PSG, it will be to go to Real Madrid. The question is whether that’ll be in the next few months or later in the future, but it’s a dream and ambition of his, so it’s not really comparable with admiration for someone like Liverpool or a desire to play in the Premier League.

Mbappe Has A “Real Emotional Attachment” To Madrid, Says Johnson

In an old interview, Mbappe revealed that his mother was a Liverpool fan and even took a tour of their training facilities when he was young. However, he has always maintained that Real Madrid remain his dream club.

Johnson claimed that Mbappe’s desire to play for the All-Whites would be fulfilled sooner rather than later, making him an unattainable target for Liverpool.

He added:

Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe is nothing new, and the player has also spoken positively about them. But he’s grown up a Real Madrid fan and has a real emotional attachment to them – it’s more than something he’d just like to do, it’s a career objective that he’s mapped out, so at some point, there’s little doubt that he will be a Real Madrid player.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST “I was very, very disappointed in his behavior” – Christophe Dugarry Slams PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe, Claims He Is Not A Leader Like Zinedine Zidane

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Arsenal & Liverpool Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Reveals Whether Kylian Mbappe Could Be A Realistic Target For Premier League Pair
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023

Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is not a practical target for either Arsenal or Liverpool, as the Frenchman has his heart set on…

Liverpool Vs Manchester United
Soccer
Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023

Old foes Liverpool and Manchester United will renew hostilities when they meet this weekend in Gameweek 17 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Continue reading to learn all the key…

Argentina and Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Won His Second World Cup Golden Ball In Qatar
Soccer
Argentina Jerseys Worn By Lionel Messi At The 2022 FIFA World Cup Sold For $7.8 Million
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League
Soccer
10 Fastest Players In UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
“It’s a matter of confidence” – Xavi Admits Barcelona Are Not Feeling ‘Inspired’ After Consecutive Defeats
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 14 2023
Chelsea Are One Of The Teams That Have Held Their Lead For The Longest Time
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Comments On 25-Year-Old’s Future Amid Bayern Munich Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 14 2023
Arrow to top