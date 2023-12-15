Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is not a practical target for either Arsenal or Liverpool, as the Frenchman has his heart set on Real Madrid.

Mbappe, who is one of the most sought-after players on the planet, will become a free agent on June 30, 2024. Long-time admirers Real Madrid are seen as the front-runners for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s services, but they do not have the deal in the bag just yet.

With the winter transfer window just over two weeks away, some outlets have credited Arsenal and Liverpool with an interest in the PSG ace. It has been claimed that Les Parisiens could sanction his sale in January, as it would allow them to fill their coffers to some extent.

Johnson Claims Arsenal & Liverpool Are Trailing In Kylian Mbappe Race

In his Daily Briefing column, Johnson addressed Arsenal and Liverpool’s alleged interest in Mbappe but said Real Madrid were the clear favorites for his services.

He wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“Kylian Mbappe’s future has been in the headlines again as it so often is, with talk of Liverpool and Arsenal exploring the financial conditions of a potential transfer. I think it’s worth saying, however, that it’s very hard to imagine Mbappe rejecting Real Madrid if he does end up deciding to leave PSG.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool, Arsenal, or anyone else – if he leaves PSG, it will be to go to Real Madrid. The question is whether that’ll be in the next few months or later in the future, but it’s a dream and ambition of his, so it’s not really comparable with admiration for someone like Liverpool or a desire to play in the Premier League.”

Mbappe Has A “Real Emotional Attachment” To Madrid, Says Johnson

In an old interview, Mbappe revealed that his mother was a Liverpool fan and even took a tour of their training facilities when he was young. However, he has always maintained that Real Madrid remain his dream club.

Johnson claimed that Mbappe’s desire to play for the All-Whites would be fulfilled sooner rather than later, making him an unattainable target for Liverpool.

He added:

“Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe is nothing new, and the player has also spoken positively about them. But he’s grown up a Real Madrid fan and has a real emotional attachment to them – it’s more than something he’d just like to do, it’s a career objective that he’s mapped out, so at some point, there’s little doubt that he will be a Real Madrid player.“