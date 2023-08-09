Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City have recently held talks with West Ham United over the transfer of Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City have “concrete interest” in West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta

Having sealed the transfer of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, reigning English and European champions Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on West Ham’s attacking midfielder Paqueta. Tweeting on Tuesday (August 8), Romano claimed that the two clubs had met to discuss a possible transfer.

Manchester City have concrete interest in Lucas Paquetá. Talks took place with West Ham this week 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC Not an easy negotiation but City have added him to summer targets list, as @marcoconterio @geglobo reported. pic.twitter.com/WnMbDkiEav — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

In another tweet, Romano claimed that City had presented a £70 million ($89.21 million) offer to West Ham. The Hammers, unimpressed with the proposal, rejected it right away.

“Man City have approached West Ham with verbal discussion over £70m package, not enough.”

According to the journalist, Pep Guardiola is a fan of the Brazilian and there is interest on the player side as well. The Premier League holders are expected to try again.

More on Lucas Paquetá. Man City have approached West Ham with verbal discussion over £70m package, not enough 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC Deal not easy but City will try again. Guardiola, always been fan of Paquetá. Player keen after he picked Roc Nation Brazil as new agents recently. pic.twitter.com/GxF436ftKJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Paqueta’s West Ham release clause only valid in 2024

Lucas Paqueta, 25, supposedly has an £85 million ($108.32 million) release clause in his West Ham United contract. Romano, however, has claimed that it will not be valid this summer. So, unless City improve their offer, the London club will not let Paqueta leave for the Etihad Stadium.

Lucas Paquetá release clause, not valid this summer. The clause is worth £85m and understood to be valid only from June 2024. ✨🇧🇷 #WHUFC Paquetá would love to join Man City but West Ham have no intention to accept £70m fee discussed this week. pic.twitter.com/MGZf2CKCef — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

The 42-capped Brazil international joined West Ham United from Olympique Lyon last summer, with the French side accepting a $47.15 million fee for the player. In his debut season, Paqueta featured in 41 games for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring five times and claiming seven assists.

The former AC Milan man’s most noteworthy performance came in West Ham’s 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. He claimed an assist as the English outfit went on to clinch their first-ever European trophy.