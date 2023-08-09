Soccer

Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On City’s Pursuit Of 25-year-old West Ham Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City have recently held talks with West Ham United over the transfer of Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City have “concrete interest” in West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta

Having sealed the transfer of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, reigning English and European champions Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on West Ham’s attacking midfielder Paqueta. Tweeting on Tuesday (August 8), Romano claimed that the two clubs had met to discuss a possible transfer.

The Italian wrote:

“Manchester City have concrete interest in Lucas Paquetá. Talks took place with West Ham this week.

“Not an easy negotiation but City have added him to summer targets list.”

In another tweet, Romano claimed that City had presented a £70 million ($89.21 million) offer to West Ham. The Hammers, unimpressed with the proposal, rejected it right away.

Romano added:

“Man City have approached West Ham with verbal discussion over £70m package, not enough.”

According to the journalist, Pep Guardiola is a fan of the Brazilian and there is interest on the player side as well. The Premier League holders are expected to try again.

“Deal not easy but City will try again.

“Guardiola, always been fan of Paquetá. Player keen after he picked Roc Nation Brazil as new agents recently.”

Paqueta’s West Ham release clause only valid in 2024

Lucas Paqueta, 25, supposedly has an £85 million ($108.32 million) release clause in his West Ham United contract. Romano, however, has claimed that it will not be valid this summer. So, unless City improve their offer, the London club will not let Paqueta leave for the Etihad Stadium.

Romano revealed:

“Lucas Paquetá release clause, not valid this summer. The clause is worth £85m and understood to be valid only from June 2024.

“Paquetá would love to join Man City but West Ham have no intention to accept £70m fee discussed this week.”

The 42-capped Brazil international joined West Ham United from Olympique Lyon last summer, with the French side accepting a $47.15 million fee for the player. In his debut season, Paqueta featured in 41 games for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring five times and claiming seven assists.

The former AC Milan man’s most noteworthy performance came in West Ham’s 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. He claimed an assist as the English outfit went on to clinch their first-ever European trophy.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer

LATEST Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On City’s Pursuit Of 25-year-old West Ham Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  45min
Chelsea Keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Bayern Munich Interested In Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

German giants Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Thomas Tuchel keen to be reunited with the Spaniard. Bayern begin talks with Chelsea’s…

fbl esp barcelona election
Soccer
Barcelona To Receive $197.76 Million Boost After Activating Economic Lever
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Barcelona have reportedly activated an economic lever that would see them earn a whopping €180 million ($197.76 million) in exchange for a 49% equity in Barça Studios. The transaction has…

Neymar PSG unveiling 752x428 1
Soccer
Opinion: Neymar’s PSG Exit Could Be A Win-Win For Both Parties
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea
Soccer
“I Think They’ll Miss Him” – Rio Ferdinand Claims David De Gea Would Not Have Left Manchester United In “Any other Era”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
megan rapinoe alex morgan
Soccer
Next US Women’s National Team Coach Betting Odds: Will Sarina Wiegman, Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan Take Over From Vlatko Andonovski?
Author image David Evans  •  8h
Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Junior
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Soccer Players In The World: 3 Real Madrid Stars Make The Cut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top