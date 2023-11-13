Soccer

“He is getting worse” – Gabby Agbonlahor Accuses Arsenal Star Of Slowing Down Attacks

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta

Former Aston Villa man Gabriel ‘Gabby’ Agbonlahor has criticized Kai Havertz for his performances this season, saying the forward is slowing down attacks despite playing in his comfort zone.

Arsenal paid Chelsea a handsome €75 million ($80.20 million) fee to sign Havertz during the summer transfer window. Although he looked sharp in pre-season, Havertz’s performances have hardly been eye-catching in competitive soccer this season. Having played 19 matches for the Gunners in all competitions, Havertz has only scored once and recorded an assist.

Agbonlahor Criticizes Arsenal Ace Havertz After Failing To Score In Burnley Win

Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory over Burnley in their Premier League Matchday 12 meeting on Saturday (November 11). Havertz was named in the starting XI but failed to make his mark.

In the 30th minute, he had a gilt-edged opportunity to fire his team in the lead, with Bukayo Saka picking out the German attacker with an inviting delivery into the box. Despite not being under pressure from Burnley defenders, Havertz failed to make the right contact, getting underneath the delivery to steer it above the crossbar and out for a goal-kick.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor referenced Havertz’s miss against Burnley, saying the former Blues star was lacking confidence and was slowing down the Gunners’ attacks. The Englishman said (via HITC):

£65 million. £65 million.

Today he had a cross in, it was a free header. He headed down. It’s not even like above you, heads it over the bar.

He added:

There’s no confidence. He slows down attacks.

He is playing in a comfort zone, and he is getting worse.

Arsenal Cannot Give Havertz His Ideal Position

While Havertz is known for his versatility, he is undeniably at his best in a No. 10 role. He loves to get on the ball, try to open up spaces, and have a go at goal whenever an opportunity presents itself. Currently, the position is held by Martin Odegaard, and the north Londoners are unlikely to swap him out anytime soon.

So, unless the 24-year-old finds a way to flourish in a different role in midfield or attack, there is a chance that he will turn out to be one of Arsenal’s costliest transfer mishaps.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
