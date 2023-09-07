Soccer

“He has to play behind Harry Kane” – Pundit Urges England Coach Gareth Southgate To Start Tottenham Hotspur Star Over Favorites

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
England Coach Gareth Southgate Has Been Asked To Use Tottenham Star
England Coach Gareth Southgate Has Been Asked To Use Tottenham Star

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has urged Gareth Southgate to look beyond his favorite Kalvin Phillips and give Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison a chance to shine for England.

Maddison is yet to win over England coach Southgate

Despite establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League, Maddison has been overlooked by Southgate’s England. Under the manager, the Spurs man has only played three matches, with two of those matches coming in the European Championship 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine & Malta.

Warnock reveals how Tottenham star Maddison can help Harry Kane

Maddison has been included in the latest squad for the Three Lions’ EURO qualifier against Ukraine (September 9) & and a friendly clash with Scotland (September 12). And Warnock has urged Southgate to do right by the midfielder and give him a starting role. Furthermore, he claimed that Maddison’s inclusion would help Kane, as he would have a great playmaker creating chances for him.

Speaking on SkySports’ The Football Show, Warnock said (via HITC):

My big thing is that we get mixed messages from the manager (Gareth Southgate). So, the manager says, if you are performing in the league, your levels are high, then you are going to play and you will get opportunities.

James Maddison has been outstanding so far this season. Deserves to start for England. But we know (Southgate) is loyal towards other players in Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire getting into the squad without getting minutes, so I am a little bit torn on what Gareth Southgate is going to do.

He added:

Personally, I think he has to play behind Harry Kane. I think what you are asking Harry Kane to do is stay between the goalposts and do what he does best. You take away that burden of being the creator and the goalscorer. James Maddison’s vision is unbelievable. His positional sense of what is around him.

I think there is a myth around him that he doesn’t work hard enough. You see under Postecoglou, he is working harder than most of the other players. Also that feeling of being a vice-captain to Son. We have seen him wear the captain’s armband already. He has matured so much during the last two or three years. He deserves to start.

Maddison has truly been in a league of his own this season. He has played four Premier League matches for Spurs thus far, pitching in with two goals and two assists. It will be interesting to see if he can get off the mark for England this weekend against Ukraine.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Maestro Luka Modric
Soccer

LATEST Luka Modric Admits He Feels ‘Strange’ Sitting On The Bench At Real Madrid

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  35min
Folarin Balogun Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Potential Buy-Back Clause In Folarin Balogun’s Monaco Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Arsenal fans have been curious about Folarin Balogun’s Monaco contract, wanting to know whether or not Arsenal included a buy-back clause in it. Industry insider Fabrizio Romano has shared some…

Chelsea Do Not Have A Shirt Sponsor
Soccer
Chelsea Hold Talks With Saudi Airline Riyadh Air Over Shirt Sponsorship Deal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly been discussing a shirt sponsorship deal with newly founded Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air. Riyadh Air recently signed a long-term deal with La Liga…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Team Send Offer To Out-Of-Favor Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Ballon d'Or Award
Soccer
Ballon d’Or 2023: Date, Nominees, And Notable Exclusions
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Kopa Trophy Winner Gavi
Soccer
Kopa Trophy 2023: Ranking The 5 Favorites To Win The Prestigious Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Messi Is One Of The Favorites For Ballon d'Or 2023
Soccer
Ballon d’Or 2023: Ranking The 10 Favorites To Win The Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Arrow to top