Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has urged Gareth Southgate to look beyond his favorite Kalvin Phillips and give Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison a chance to shine for England.

Maddison is yet to win over England coach Southgate

Despite establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League, Maddison has been overlooked by Southgate’s England. Under the manager, the Spurs man has only played three matches, with two of those matches coming in the European Championship 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine & Malta.

Warnock reveals how Tottenham star Maddison can help Harry Kane

Maddison has been included in the latest squad for the Three Lions’ EURO qualifier against Ukraine (September 9) & and a friendly clash with Scotland (September 12). And Warnock has urged Southgate to do right by the midfielder and give him a starting role. Furthermore, he claimed that Maddison’s inclusion would help Kane, as he would have a great playmaker creating chances for him.

Speaking on SkySports’ The Football Show, Warnock said (via HITC):

“My big thing is that we get mixed messages from the manager (Gareth Southgate). So, the manager says, if you are performing in the league, your levels are high, then you are going to play and you will get opportunities.

“James Maddison has been outstanding so far this season. Deserves to start for England. But we know (Southgate) is loyal towards other players in Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire getting into the squad without getting minutes, so I am a little bit torn on what Gareth Southgate is going to do.”

"James Maddison has been the signing of the summer." Discuss 📝 pic.twitter.com/2lk1pVPdRN — Premier League (@premierleague) September 6, 2023

He added:

“Personally, I think he has to play behind Harry Kane. I think what you are asking Harry Kane to do is stay between the goalposts and do what he does best. You take away that burden of being the creator and the goalscorer. James Maddison’s vision is unbelievable. His positional sense of what is around him.

“I think there is a myth around him that he doesn’t work hard enough. You see under Postecoglou, he is working harder than most of the other players. Also that feeling of being a vice-captain to Son. We have seen him wear the captain’s armband already. He has matured so much during the last two or three years. He deserves to start.”

Maddison has truly been in a league of his own this season. He has played four Premier League matches for Spurs thus far, pitching in with two goals and two assists. It will be interesting to see if he can get off the mark for England this weekend against Ukraine.