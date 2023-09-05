Soccer

10 Clubs That Spent The Most In The 2023-24 Summer Transfer Window: Premier League Clubs Dominate List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
Premier League Stars Rice And Caicedo Have Been The Biggest Transfers Of The Summer
Premier League Stars Rice And Caicedo Have Been The Biggest Transfers Of The Summer

Between July 1 and September 1, billions of dollars were exchanged in the summer transfer window. Top soccer clubs across the planet left no stone unturned to get their shortlisted players, signing them for astronomical fees.

During the summer transfer window, five $100 million+ transfers took place, which used to be a distant dream even a couple of years back. Unsurprisingly, the top two transfers of the summer, Declan Rice ($125.74 million) and Moises Caicedo ($125.09 million) went to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.

Today, we will take a look at the ludicrous money clubs spent on players over the summer, check out the 10 teams that splurged the most in the 2023-24 summer transfer window:

#10 Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League) – $178.05 million

Otavio Has Been Al Nassr's Biggest Signing Of The Summer
Otavio Joined Al-Nassr For $64.75 Million From FC Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr have spent $178.05 million in the summer transfer window so far, becoming the 10th-highest spenders of the window.

Otavio, who joined them from FC Porto for $64.75 million, has been their biggest transfer so far. The second and third places belong to Sadio Mane ($32.37 million) and Aymeric Laporte ($29.68 million), who left Bayern Munich and Manchester City, respectively, to ply their trade in Saudi Arabia.

#9 Liverpool (Premier League) – $185.61 million

Liverpool Man Dominik Szoboszlai Is One Of The Biggest Transfers Of The Summer
Liverpool Man Dominik Szoboszlai Scored Against Aston Villa

Following a disappointing Premier League campaign, which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, Liverpool spent heavily in the summer transfer window, signing $185.61 million worth of players.

Attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who left RB Leipzig for $75.54 million, was their biggest purchase of the summer. In second place, we have Alexis Mac Allister, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for $45.32 million. Ryan Gravenberch, whom Liverpool signed from Bayern Munich for $43.16 million, completes the top three.

#8 Al-Ahli (Saudi Pro League) – $209.35 million

Riyad Mahrez Is Al-Ahli's Second-Most Expensive Signing Of The Summer
Riyad Mahrez Has left Champions League winners Manchester City for Al-Ahli

Newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli splurged an impressive $209.35 million on new players thus far, declaring their intention to remain in the Saudi top flight for the foreseeable future.

Al-Ahli shook the world when they snagged Treble winner Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City for $37.77 million at the start of the summer. The Algerian, however, is not the most expensive player on their roster. That particular honor goes to Gabri Veiga, who snubbed interest from many top European clubs to join Al-Ahli for $43.16 million. In third place, we have Roger Ibanez, who left AS Roma for $32.37 million.

#7 Manchester United (Premier League) – $223.38 million

Rasmus Hojlund Is Man United's Most Expensive Signings Of The 2023 24 Summer Transfer Window
Rasmus Hojlund Made His Debut In Sunday’s 3-1 Defeat To Arsenal

Manchester United spent $223.38 million over two months in the summer transfer window, emerging as the seventh-highest spenders.

Courtesy of his lofty $80.93 million price tag, former Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund became United’s most expensive purchase of the summer. The second place belongs to Mason Mount, who joined from Chelsea for $69.28 million. In third, we have David De Gea’s successor Andre Onana, with him moving from Inter Milan for $56.65 million.

#6 Arsenal (Premier League) – $253.59 million

Arsenal Star Declan Rice Has Been The Biggest Signing Of The Summer Transfer Window
Arsenal Star Declan Rice In Action

Last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal are determined to go the distance this season. In an attempt to bolster their squad, they have spent $253.59 million on new players this summer.

Declan Rice, who joined the club for $125.74 million from West Ham United, is the Gunners’ record signing. In second place, we have Kai Havertz, who joined the club for $80.93 million. Jurrien Timber, who cost the club $43.16 million, rounds off the list.

#5 Manchester City (Premier League) – $260.07 million

Josko Gvardiol Is One Of The Most Expensive Signings Of The Summer
Josko Gvardiol Is Manchester Citys Most Expensive Defender At $97.12 Million

Treble holders Manchester City already had a formidable team, but that did not keep them from adding a few more top players to their ranks this summer. The English champions spent a sizable $260.07 million on new players throughout the summer window.

Center-back Josko Gvardiol emerged as City’s most expensive acquisition of the summer, having joined them from RB Leipzig for a handsome $97.12 million fee. In second and third places, we have Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku, with them joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stade Rennais for $66.91 million and $64.75 million, respectively.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) – $268.60 million

Tottenham Hotspur Signed Brennan Johnson From Nottingham Forest
Brennan Johnson Is Spurs’ Most Expensive Signing This Summer ($59.35 million)

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are the fourth name on the list, courtesy of their massive $268.60 million expenditure in the summer transfer window.

Following the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs needed some firepower up top, and they secured it in the form of Brennan Johnson. Johnson, who happens to be Tottenham’s biggest signing of the summer, cost the club $59.35 million. James Maddison, who claimed two assists on his Premier League debut with Spurs, was their second-most expensive signing, having joined them from Leicester City for $49.96 million. Pedro Porro, who joined Spurs for $43.16 million, completes the top-three list.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) – $377.54 million

Randal Kolo Muani Is PSG's Most Expensive Signing Of The Summer Transfer Window
Randal Kolo Muani Is One Of The Most Expensive Signings Of The Summer Transfer Window

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) spent a staggering $377.54 million between July 1 and September 1, emerging as the third-highest spending club of the summer.

PSG would not have cracked the top 3 had they not signed Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt on Deadline Day (September 1). The Frenchman cost them a whopping $102.48 million, making him their biggest signing of the summer. The next two slots are occupied by defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte and right winger Ousmane Dembele. Ugarte joined from Sporting CP for $64.72 million while Dembele left Barcelona for a handsome $53.93 million.

#2 Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League) – $380.78 million

Neymar Is Al-Hilal's Most Expensive Player
Neymar Posing For Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have claimed the second spot on this list after spending $380.78 million this summer. Of course, the Saudi Arabian sides can continue signing players, as their transfer window will not close until September 7.

Al-Hilal broke the Saudi transfer record when they signed Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a $97.12 million fee in August. Sadly, due to muscular injuries, the Brazilian has not yet made his debut. Neymar’s countryman Malcom and Portuguese defensive midfielder Ruben Neves are the second and third-most expensive players on Al-Hilal’s roster, having cost the club $64.72 million and $59.33 million respectively.

#1 Chelsea (Premier League) – $500.62 million

Chelsea Signed Moises Caicedo From Brighton & Hove Albion
Moises Caicedo Is Chelsea’s Most Expensive Signing At $125.09 Million

At the top sit Chelsea, having spent an eye-popping $500.62 million over the summer. The Blues, who finished in 12th place in the 2022-23 Premier League season, are eager to finish higher up the ranking this term, and their shopping spree clearly reflects their intentions.

Moises Caicedo, who has joined them from Brighton & Hove Albion for a whopping $125.09 million fee, is their biggest summer signing. Another gifted defensive midfielder, Romeo Lavia, is their second-biggest pull, having signed him from Southampton for $66.99 million. Second striker Christopher Nkunku, who joined them from RB Leipzig for $64.72 million, rounds off the top-three list.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Premier League Stars Rice And Caicedo Have Been The Biggest Transfers Of The Summer
Soccer

LATEST 10 Clubs That Spent The Most In The 2023-24 Summer Transfer Window: Premier League Clubs Dominate List

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  14min
Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson
Soccer
“At no point did I feel wanted” – Jordan Henderson Reveals Why He Left Liverpool For Al-Ettifaq
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  30min

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has stated that he felt unwanted at Liverpool, citing it as one of the key reasons why he left for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. Concluding a…

Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho
Soccer
“He would never play for this club” – Ex Manchester United Player Claims Jadon Sancho Would’ve Been Frozen Out Under Sir Alex Ferguson
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  57min

Former Manchester United man Ben Foster has claimed Jadon Sancho would have been kicked out of the club had he issued his brazen social media response to legendary manager Sir…

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Saudi Interest In Madrid’s First-Choice Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Sergio Ramos Playing For Sevilla
Soccer
Sergio Ramos’ Sevilla Salary: Spaniard Would Have Earned 10 Times More Had He Accepted Saudi Arabia Offer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Claims Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is Discussing New Contract With PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Soccer
Antony Scandal: A Look At The Allegations Against The Manchester United Player & His Response
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Arrow to top