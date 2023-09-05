Between July 1 and September 1, billions of dollars were exchanged in the summer transfer window. Top soccer clubs across the planet left no stone unturned to get their shortlisted players, signing them for astronomical fees.

During the summer transfer window, five $100 million+ transfers took place, which used to be a distant dream even a couple of years back. Unsurprisingly, the top two transfers of the summer, Declan Rice ($125.74 million) and Moises Caicedo ($125.09 million) went to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.

Today, we will take a look at the ludicrous money clubs spent on players over the summer, check out the 10 teams that splurged the most in the 2023-24 summer transfer window:

#10 Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League) – $178.05 million

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr have spent $178.05 million in the summer transfer window so far, becoming the 10th-highest spenders of the window.

Otavio, who joined them from FC Porto for $64.75 million, has been their biggest transfer so far. The second and third places belong to Sadio Mane ($32.37 million) and Aymeric Laporte ($29.68 million), who left Bayern Munich and Manchester City, respectively, to ply their trade in Saudi Arabia.

#9 Liverpool (Premier League) – $185.61 million

Following a disappointing Premier League campaign, which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, Liverpool spent heavily in the summer transfer window, signing $185.61 million worth of players.

Attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who left RB Leipzig for $75.54 million, was their biggest purchase of the summer. In second place, we have Alexis Mac Allister, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for $45.32 million. Ryan Gravenberch, whom Liverpool signed from Bayern Munich for $43.16 million, completes the top three.

#8 Al-Ahli (Saudi Pro League) – $209.35 million

Newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli splurged an impressive $209.35 million on new players thus far, declaring their intention to remain in the Saudi top flight for the foreseeable future.

Al-Ahli shook the world when they snagged Treble winner Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City for $37.77 million at the start of the summer. The Algerian, however, is not the most expensive player on their roster. That particular honor goes to Gabri Veiga, who snubbed interest from many top European clubs to join Al-Ahli for $43.16 million. In third place, we have Roger Ibanez, who left AS Roma for $32.37 million.

#7 Manchester United (Premier League) – $223.38 million

Manchester United spent $223.38 million over two months in the summer transfer window, emerging as the seventh-highest spenders.

Courtesy of his lofty $80.93 million price tag, former Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund became United’s most expensive purchase of the summer. The second place belongs to Mason Mount, who joined from Chelsea for $69.28 million. In third, we have David De Gea’s successor Andre Onana, with him moving from Inter Milan for $56.65 million.

#6 Arsenal (Premier League) – $253.59 million

Last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal are determined to go the distance this season. In an attempt to bolster their squad, they have spent $253.59 million on new players this summer.

Declan Rice, who joined the club for $125.74 million from West Ham United, is the Gunners’ record signing. In second place, we have Kai Havertz, who joined the club for $80.93 million. Jurrien Timber, who cost the club $43.16 million, rounds off the list.

#5 Manchester City (Premier League) – $260.07 million

Treble holders Manchester City already had a formidable team, but that did not keep them from adding a few more top players to their ranks this summer. The English champions spent a sizable $260.07 million on new players throughout the summer window.

Center-back Josko Gvardiol emerged as City’s most expensive acquisition of the summer, having joined them from RB Leipzig for a handsome $97.12 million fee. In second and third places, we have Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku, with them joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stade Rennais for $66.91 million and $64.75 million, respectively.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) – $268.60 million

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are the fourth name on the list, courtesy of their massive $268.60 million expenditure in the summer transfer window.

Following the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs needed some firepower up top, and they secured it in the form of Brennan Johnson. Johnson, who happens to be Tottenham’s biggest signing of the summer, cost the club $59.35 million. James Maddison, who claimed two assists on his Premier League debut with Spurs, was their second-most expensive signing, having joined them from Leicester City for $49.96 million. Pedro Porro, who joined Spurs for $43.16 million, completes the top-three list.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) – $377.54 million

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) spent a staggering $377.54 million between July 1 and September 1, emerging as the third-highest spending club of the summer.

PSG would not have cracked the top 3 had they not signed Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt on Deadline Day (September 1). The Frenchman cost them a whopping $102.48 million, making him their biggest signing of the summer. The next two slots are occupied by defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte and right winger Ousmane Dembele. Ugarte joined from Sporting CP for $64.72 million while Dembele left Barcelona for a handsome $53.93 million.

#2 Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League) – $380.78 million

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have claimed the second spot on this list after spending $380.78 million this summer. Of course, the Saudi Arabian sides can continue signing players, as their transfer window will not close until September 7.

Al-Hilal broke the Saudi transfer record when they signed Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a $97.12 million fee in August. Sadly, due to muscular injuries, the Brazilian has not yet made his debut. Neymar’s countryman Malcom and Portuguese defensive midfielder Ruben Neves are the second and third-most expensive players on Al-Hilal’s roster, having cost the club $64.72 million and $59.33 million respectively.

#1 Chelsea (Premier League) – $500.62 million

At the top sit Chelsea, having spent an eye-popping $500.62 million over the summer. The Blues, who finished in 12th place in the 2022-23 Premier League season, are eager to finish higher up the ranking this term, and their shopping spree clearly reflects their intentions.

Moises Caicedo, who has joined them from Brighton & Hove Albion for a whopping $125.09 million fee, is their biggest summer signing. Another gifted defensive midfielder, Romeo Lavia, is their second-biggest pull, having signed him from Southampton for $66.99 million. Second striker Christopher Nkunku, who joined them from RB Leipzig for $64.72 million, rounds off the top-three list.