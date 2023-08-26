College Football

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions

The 2023 college football season is here and Hawaii vs Vanderbilt highlights one of the standout Week 0 fixtures, so we’re on hand with a same game parlay for the clash at the FirstBank Stadium.

  • Vanderbilt -17.5 @ -110
  • Vanderbilt over 37.5 points @ -115
  • Vanderbilt to win first quarter @ -170

All three selections combine for a same game parlay at odds of +320, which can be backed at BetOnline below.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Game Info

  • 📅  Time/Date: 7:30pm (Saturday, 26th August 2023)
  • 🏟️  Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • 📺  TV: SEC Network
  • 🎲  Odds: Hawaii +600 | Vanderbilt -900

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Vanderbilt -17.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Vanderbilt football will be the first SEC team to take the field in the 2023 college football season and we’re tipping the Commodores to win by at least 18 points in their opening Week 0 clash.

Hawaii fell to a 63-10 defeat against Saturday’s opponents last season and Vanderbilt’s size advantage could prove to be key. Hawaii has just one player on its roster taller than 6-foot-5, with eleven players shorter than 6 feet.

In comparison, Vanderbilt have 12 players taller than 6 foot 5 alongside being a much more talented unit. This clash appears to be a mismatch and the visiting side will take full advantage of this.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Vanderbilt over 37.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Vanderbilt has hit the team total over in nine of their last 12 games and their roster holds a balanced offensive attack, averaging 194.6 passing yards and 159.9 rushing yards per game last season.

Unfortunately, the team lost their top running back Ray Davis in the transfer portal to Kentucky but this shouldn’t prove to be too big of a problem up against a poor Hawaii defense who allowed 36 points per game last season.

They were outscored 45-0 in the second half by Vanderbilt in last season’s edition of this meeting and Vanderbilt should cover the 37.5 point spread comfortably.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Vanderbilt to win first quarter @ -170 with BetOnline

This selection adds a bit of extra value to our same game parlay for Week 0. Vanderbilt stormed to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter against Hawaii last year and we’re backing them to do the same again.

The travelling team will be keen to make an instant impression and start on the front foot to swing the momentum in their favor in front of what could be a hostile home crowd.

With the likes of sophomore quarterback AJ Swann and senior receiver Will Sheppard leading the charge offensively, expect Vanderbilt to come out of the gates hot.

