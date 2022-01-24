Guinea vs Gambia live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Guinea take on Gambia in the last sixteen of the Africa Cup of Nations later this afternoon with the winners emerging on to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Guinea struggled to qualify from Group B but eventually did so, finishing up in second place with just four points. Also qualifying in second place from Group F, Gambia remain unbeaten at the tournament with two wins and a draw to date.

Now, the two west-African nations will meet at the Stade Omnisports de Baffousam with a place in the last eight on the line.

For the latest team news, a full preview, and information on how to live stream the match, read on:

Guinea vs Gambia Preview

Guinea began their AFCON journey with a 1-0 win over Malawi thanks to a goal from Issiaga Sylla.

Kaba Diawara’s side then struggled to a 0-0 draw vs Senegal before strikes from Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi condemned Guinea to a first defeat in AFCON Group B vs Zimbabwe, 1-2.

The defeat meant that Guinea finished level on points with Malawi in Group B but qualified after beating them on Group B matchday-2.

Tom Saintfiet’s Gambian side also began its AFCON journey with a 1-0 win against Mauritania.

Gambia followed up the result with a 1-1 draw against Mali thanks to a late penalty from Musa Barrow.

Ablie Jallow then booked the Scorpions’ place in the last sixteen with a 93rd-minute winner against Tunisia on matchday-3.

Still, Gambia only finished second in Group F with seven points from three games played due to Mali’s superior goal difference.

When does Guinea vs Gambia kick-off?

The AFCON last sixteen encounter: Guinea vs Gambia kicks off at 16:00 BST, on the 24th of January at the Stade Omnisports de Baffousam.

Guinea vs Gambia Team News

Guinea team news

Guinea will have to make do without arguably their best player, Liverpool’s Naby Keita, who picked up his second yellow card in as many games against Zimbabwe last time out.

The fitness of Toulouse midfielder Issiaga Sylla is the other major concern for Guinea. The midfielder left the Zimbabwe game with an injury late on. Morlaye Sylla is likely to deputise in Sylla’s absence.

Guinea predicted lineup vs Guinea:

Keita; Kane, M Camara, Sow, Conte; Moriba, Kane, Cisse, A Camara; Bayo, Kante

Gambia team news The Gambian national side will be at full strength for today’s last sixteen clash. But, it will be interesting to see whether it’s Ballow, Jallow, or both players favored in the attack. Barrow has one goal and two assists to his name at the tournament to date, while Jallow scored the equalizer vs Tunisia last time up.

Gambia predicted line-up vs Zimbabwe:

Gaye; Modou, Colley, Gomez, Jagne; Sohna, Bobb, Marreh; Jallow, Barrow, Ceesay

