“Feel Proud” – Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Barcelona Boss Xavi, Says Only One Man Has A Better Brain Than The Spaniard

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal legend and former Barcelona star Thierry Henry has expressed his admiration for former teammate Xavi, saying the Spaniard should feel proud for guiding Barca to the La Liga title last season.

Xavi’s Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night (February 21). After the game, Xavi had a live conversation with Henry on the CBS Sports Golazo program, during which the duo wholeheartedly expressed their mutual admiration.

Xavi Should Feel Proud For Winning La Liga With Barcelona, Says Henry

Xavi has announced he will step down as Barcelona’s manager at the end of the 2023-24 campaign due to the team’s sub-par performances. The Spanish tactician could theoretically add another La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy to his repertoire by the end of the season. Henry, however, feels Xavi has already done enough to feel proud of his stint as the manager of his boyhood club.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Barca Universal):

I’m surprised with the work you’ve done. I don’t care what people say. You won the La Liga, so feel proud. I know you are.”

The pair shared the dressing room for three seasons at Camp Nou (2007-2010), during which Barca won their first-ever Treble. Henry fondly looked back on their time together in Spain, acknowledging he learned a lot from the former central midfielder.

He added:

I am very proud to have shared a field with you. You taught me a lot at the Barça. I will always remember the day you shut me up and said, ‘Speak when you win something with Barcelona and then you’ll understand what this club means.’ So thank you for that.

Xavi Has The Second Best Brain In Soccer, Claims Arsenal Icon Henry

Later, Henry urged Xavi to return as manager as soon as possible, saying he has a razor-sharp brain for soccer, second only to legendary coach Pep Guardiola.

Henry added:

Your brain, for me, is the second; I think the only one I know above you is Pep in terms of how you watch football.

So I hope you come back fast and we will see you on the field very quickly. I know you still have the season and all that, but you know what I’m talking about, so please come back fast.”

Needing a win to progress to the quarter-finals, Barcelona will host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League second leg on March 12.

