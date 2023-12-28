For the last six games in a row, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito started at QB for the Giants. He was on the practice squad at the beginning of the season. However, New York’s QB situation became so desperate that they needed DeVito to play. DeVito has gone 3-3 in six starts, but his time as QB1 is ending.

The Giants’ backup QB to start the 2023 season was veteran Tyrod Taylor. He suffered a rib injury that landed him on the IR. Since then, Taylor has returned and is fully healthy. After a rough start in Week 16, Tommy DeVito was benched by head coach Brian Daboll. Tyrod Taylor finished the game for New York and it’s been announced that he will start for the Giants in Week 17.

Tommy DeVito is being benched for Tyrod Taylor in Week 17 vs. the Rams

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Tyrod Taylor will start at QB in Week 17. pic.twitter.com/VjiNVo0i7j — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2023



This season, Tyord Taylor has appeared in nine games for the Giants and has made three starts, going 1-2. As a backup, you always have to be prepared to get thrown into a game. Taylor has remained ready for his opportunity and he’s getting to start another game in 2023. After a lackluster performance in Week 16, Tommy DeVito will be QB2 behind Taylor in Week 17 vs. Los Angeles.

Since 2018, Taylor has mostly been a backup and has a few scattered starts. In two seasons with New York, Taylor has thrown for 783 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Jared Schwartz of the New York Post noted that Taylor is confident in his own abilities. He told the media that every team needs “a QB like me.” Having a solid starter is something that teams struggle with, let alone trying to have a competent backup.

“Life is a rollercoaster. How you endure the storms and how you endure the ups and downs speaks to your character.” – Tyrod Taylor pic.twitter.com/IOldqJxrbb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 27, 2023

Luckily, the Giants have Tyrod Taylor. A backup QB with more starting experience than some players in the league. When Tommy DeVito struggled in Week 16, Brian Daboll used Taylor as a spark off the bench. He did exactly that and almost took the Giants to OT. His performance was enough to impress the coaching staff. While there are only two games left in the regular season, New York felt a QB change was necessary. Tyrod Taylor will get that start in Week 17 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.