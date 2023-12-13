Coming into the 2023 season, the Giants had two QBs on their active roster, Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. They also had undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito on the practice squad as an insurance option. New York lost Jones for the season with a torn ACL and Taylor missed time with a rib injury on the IR.

The Giants had to turn to Tommy DeVito and he’s made the most of his opportunities so far. He’s 3-1 as a starter for the Giants this season and has New York on a three-game win streak. After a stellar performance in Week 14 vs. the Packers, DeVito has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Tommy DeVito continues to shine as New York’s starting QB in the second half of the season

Woke up this morning…. NFC Offensive Player of the Week 😏 pic.twitter.com/dNOnI228ai — New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2023



Before Week 14, Tommy DeVito had not played in a primetime game for the Giants. He came into their game with two straight wins and momentum on New York’s side. They were also coming off a bye in Week 13. A big problem for DeVito in his first few games for the Giants was how much he was holding onto the ball and getting sacked.

DeVito said that was something they worked on in practice and his pocket presence was outstanding in Week 14. The rookie did not take a single sack and only had four incompletions on the night. He was 17-21 for 158 yards and one passing touchdown. Additionally, he carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards and came up just shy of having a rushing touchdown. His clutch performance in Week 14 is why Tommy DeVito’s story has been easy for Giants fans to root for.

Tommy Devito is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/k7vct09SLX — Talkin’ Giants (Benton Whitley Pod) (@TalkinGiants) December 13, 2023



While Tommy DeVito is having success with New York, it’s hard to see them moving on from Daniel Jones. This past offseason, they resigned Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension. Unfortunately, Jones only played in six games this season due to injuries. He won nine games, including one in the postseason for the Giants last year. It will be interesting to see what direction the Giants take next season. After tearing his ACL, it’s hard to know if Jones will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.