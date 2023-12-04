The 2023 season has been disastrous for the New York Giants. Just last year, the team won nine games and even a playoff game for the first time in 10+ years. However, the Giants have not been as lucky in 2023 and injuries have hit the team hard, especially at QB. New York has used three different starting QB’s this season.

Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito have all started at least three games in 2023 for the Giants. Jones suffered a torn ACL vs. the Raiders in Week 9 and was ruled out for the season. Taylor suffered a rib injury in Week 8 and was placed on the IR. That left the Giants starting undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is returning from the IR this week and the Giants might have a decision to make on who they should start vs. the Packers.

Would the Giants start Tommy DeVito over a healthy Tyrod Taylor in Week 14?

Sources: #Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is being designated for return off Injured Reserve, and his practice window is being opened this week. Taylor (ribs) is now added to NYG’s QB mix as they come off their bye. pic.twitter.com/djy2KNGSsD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2023



Brian Daboll and the Giants will have a decision to make coming out of the bye in Week 14. For the last three games, Tommy DeVito has been their only legitimate option left at QB. In three starts this season, DeVito has gone 2-1 and has won his last two starts in a row. Heading into this week, Tyrod Taylor is being designated to return from the IR. There’s a legitimate possibility he’s ready to play this Sunday.

Would the coaching staff start DeVito over a proven backup like Taylor? It’s certainly not an easy choice to make. DeVito has had the most success of any Giants QB this season. He leads the team in passing touchdowns (7) and has the same number of wins as Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor combined. However, this is Taylor’s 13th season in the NFL and it’s hard to see the Giants benching him and starting DeVito in his place.

If the Giants go back to Tyrod Taylor at QB, it’s understandable to a point. But I’m not sure Taylor gives the Giants a better chance to win. We assume that. It’s easy to point out what DeVito can’t do; don’t ignore the things he has done well and how he continues to develop. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 28, 2023



For being an undrafted rookie, Tommy DeVito has developed quickly as a QB in the NFL. He didn’t have a choice. DeVito was rapidly thrown into the starting role and has continued to get better each week. The 25-year-old has started three career games in the NFL. If the Giants did play DeVito in Week 14, they’d be benching a player with 56 career starts over his 13 professional seasons. We’ll know more later this week about who the Giants will start vs. the Packers on MNF.