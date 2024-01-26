Soccer

"You want to go somewhere where you think you're going to win things" – Gary Lineker Helps Victor Osimhen Pick His Next Club Amid Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League legend Gary Lineker has advised Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to snub Chelsea and Manchester United in favor of a move to Arsenal.

Victor Osimhen Hints At Premier League Move, Claims He Already Knows What He Wants

One of the best strikers in the world, Osimhen could leave Napoli in the summer transfer window. The Nigerian attacker has had a few tiffs with the club and supporters over the last few months, and clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are reportedly looking to capitalize on it. All three Premier League clubs are in need of a prolific center-forward and Osimhen fits the bill perfectly.

Moreover, he recently expressed his admiration for the Premier League, adding he had already decided which team he would play for next summer. On CBS Sport’s Morning Footy show, Osimhen said:

I think 60% of the people mention the rumors about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong and then come up with the decision I’ve already made.”

Lineker Reveals Why Osimhen Should Pick Arsenal Over Chelsea & Manchester United

On the Rest is Football podcast, ex-Manchester City man Michah Richards asked Lineker to pick a club for Osimhen. The former Barcelona star backed the 25-year-old to sign for Arsenal, claiming he would have a real chance of winning trophies in north London.

Lineker said:

I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal. Obviously, we’re talking about everyone offers the same thing, that’s what you want, blah blah blah in your contract. I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go.

I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things. Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again. Manchester United are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go.

He concluded by adding:

If I were him, you want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.

Osimhen was in majestic form for Napoli last season, helping the Partenopei to their first Serie A title since 1990. The striker pitched in with 26 goals and five assists in 32 league matches, emerging as the division’s top scorer.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
