The much-revered Deloitte Football Money League is back, with its 27th edition shedding light on the 20 highest revenue-generating soccer clubs for the 2022-23 season. According to the United Kingdom-based multinational, the top 20 clubs cumulatively reported revenues of €10.5 billion ($11.44 million) — a staggering €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) increment (14%) over last year’s total.

Real Madrid Emerge As The Most Profitable Club In The World

Despite falling short in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga last season, Real Madrid emerged at the top of Deloitte’s rankings, with record revenues of €831 million ($905.04 million) — an increase of €118 million ($128.51 million) over last year.

Los Blancos, delighted with the outcome, dropped an official announcement, revealing no soccer club in history had topped the Deloitte Football Money League with over €800 million in revenues. Their statement read (via Managing Madrid):

“Real Madrid was the highest earning football club in the world in the 2022/23 season, according to Deloitte. The annual Football Money League report places our club at the top of the list with 831.4 million euros, 118 million more than last year. This is a record figure, as never before has a team topped this ranking with more than 800 million euros in turnover.”

Deloitte attributed Los Merengues’ record revenues to “strong retail performance and higher stadium attendance”.

They beat last year’s winners Manchester City by €8 million ($8.7 million) to clinch the top spot. Barcelona (€800 million – $871.2 million) also reported tremendous growth, going from seventh to third in the rankings thanks to licensing and merchandising revenues and impressive ticket sales.

Premier League Clubs Dominate Top 10, But Liverpool Lost Prominence

Unsurprisingly, Premier League clubs dominated the top 10, with as many as six English clubs finishing in the top half. Besides Manchester City, who finished second, Manchester United claimed the fifth spot with reported revenues of €745.8 million ($812.2 million). The seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth places went to Liverpool (€682.9 million – $743.7 million), Tottenham Hotspur (€631.5 million – $687.8 million), Chelsea (€589.4 million – $641.9 million), and Arsenal (€532.6 million – $580.1 million), respectively.

Liverpool were the only club in the top 10 and one of three clubs in the top 20 — alongside Atletico Madrid and West Ham United — to report a decline in revenues. The Merseysiders reported a profit of €701.8 million ($764.3 million) last year to claim the third spot in the Deloitte Football Money League 2023.

As per Deloitte, the Reds’ inability to secure silverware as well as UEFA Champions League qualification last season contributed to their fall from grace.

Please refer to the image attached below to check out the 20-team list in full, alongside their reported revenues last year.