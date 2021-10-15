Nothing brings on that Friday feeling quite like live horse racing streaming for fans of the sport of kings. Today, 15 October, QuinnBet let punters watch and bet on horse racing throughout the British Isles for free. Join their sportsbook and receive a £25 risk free bet, plus access to horse racing live streaming from UK, Irish and some international meetings.

There are six racecourses with meetings on in Britain and the Emerald Isle this Friday. Catch all of the action with QuinnBet throughout today. It has never been easier to watch and bet on horse racing than it is now. Just log in and watch the live horse racing streaming services available.

Starting the 15 October programme off is Flat turf action from Redcar and Haydock. Both northern venues are winding down for the year. Further south, Fakenham and Uttoxeter have jumps cards with National Hunt horse racing live streaming getting back into full swing. In Ireland later on, Dundalk has one of its regular Friday All-Weather meetings as the nights draw in. There’s also one of those at Newcastle. Curious about these live horse racing streaming options? Here are today’s highlights:

Live Stream Friday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Uttoxeter is one of the local tracks to the Dan Skelton stable. The trainer’s brother jockey Harry has five rides for the family firm this Friday. Rock Legend, fourth in two bumpers last season, is the first of those on his bow over obstacles in the opening novice hurdle over an extended 1m 7f (1:55). Dog Of War, meanwhile, has bottom weight in the extended 2m 6f novices’ limited handicap chase (2:30).

Colours Of My Life also gets weight all-round in the 3m handicap chase later on (3:40). The unraced Presenting Nelly makes her bow in the mares’ bumper that closes the card (4:50). Over the last five seasons, Dan Skelton has trained almost three times more winners than any other handler at Uttoxeter. Brother Harry has almost twice as many successful rides as his fellow jockeys too.

There is Flat action up in the north of England at Redcar, Newcastle and Haydock throughout Friday.

Friday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 15 October

Redcar – first race 13:00 BST

Haydock – first race 13:15 BST

Fakenham – first race 13:38 BST

Uttoxeter – first race 13:55 BST

Dundalk – first race 16:45 BST

Newcastle – first race 17:00 BST

