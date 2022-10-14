Finally a Touchdown on Thursday Night Football

This week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears vs. the Washington Commanders has been a snoozefest until now.
After almost six quarters of football without a touchdown, Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a 40 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis on a beautiful throw and catch.
Dante Pettis puts the @ChicagoBears in the lead! #WASvsCHI on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/dYByREK8Id
— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Fields took a big hit on the play staying down for a few moments but ultimately getting up and walking off to the sideline.
Fields proceeded to brush it off as he celebrated the touchdown pass.
Just a little post-TD push-up! #WASvsCHI on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/1igzyUCsbH
— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
The Bears lead the Commanders 7-6 in the fourth quarter.
There has finally been some scoring in what has been an underwhelming couple of games on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.