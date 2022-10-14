Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News finally a touchdown on thursday night football

Finally a Touchdown on Thursday Night Football

Author image

Updated

48 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

1 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
TNF

This week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears vs. the Washington Commanders has been a snoozefest until now.

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2022/10/GettyImages-1243949557-e1665713599603.jpg?w=560&h=316&crop=1
Justin Fields

After almost six quarters of football without a touchdown, Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a 40 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis on a beautiful throw and catch.

Fields took a big hit on the play staying down for a few moments but ultimately getting up and walking off to the sideline.

Fields proceeded to brush it off as he celebrated the touchdown pass.

The Bears lead the Commanders 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

There has finally been some scoring in what has been an underwhelming couple of games on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens