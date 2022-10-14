Finally a Touchdown on Thursday Night Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears vs. the Washington Commanders has been a snoozefest until now.

After almost six quarters of football without a touchdown, Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a 40 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis on a beautiful throw and catch.

Fields took a big hit on the play staying down for a few moments but ultimately getting up and walking off to the sideline.

Fields proceeded to brush it off as he celebrated the touchdown pass.

The Bears lead the Commanders 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

There has finally been some scoring in what has been an underwhelming couple of games on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.