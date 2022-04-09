Everton vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 17/10 Shot

Manchester United will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run against Everton with the win away from home this Saturday.

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they have lost six of their last seven Premier League outings. Everton are lacking in confidence and form heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether they can turn things around and give themselves a chance of beating relegation this season.

Frank Lampard will be under massive pressure to get his side firing once again and the home fans will be hoping for the players to step up and deliver a positive result here.

The Red Devils have lost just once in their last 11 Premier League outings and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to finish in the top four this season. Missing out on the Champions League could be a devastating blow for Manchester United and they will be desperate for the three points here.

Everton vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips

Manchester United to win @17/20 with Bet Storm

The Red Devils are in far better form compared to Everton and they are unbeaten in the last six meetings against the Toffees. Furthermore, they are undefeated in 10 of the last 11 Premier League games and they have the better side on paper as well.

The away side will be confident of getting a good result here and they should be able to exploit Everton’s vulnerabilities without any problems.

Over 2.5 goals @5/6 with Bet Storm

The Toffees have been quite disappointing at the back this season and they have conceded 52 goals in 29 league matches.

Everton have let in 13 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Manchester United will fancy their chances of scoring a few goals here.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have not been at their best defensively either. They have conceded in five of their last six matches across all competitions and a high scoring game seems likely.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 20 goals and over 2.5 goals seems like a safe bet here.

Ronaldo to score anytime @ 11/10 with Bet Storm

The Portuguese international has scored 12 goals in his 21 Premier League starts this season and he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet against Everton’s vulnerable back four.

The Toffees are likely to struggle with his clinical finishing and aerial prowess here. Bet on the 37-year-old to score anytime.

Bet on Manchester United to pick up all three points here and the match to end with over 2.5 goals.