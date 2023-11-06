Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Manchester United have not made contact with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, reiterating Erik ten Hag’s time in the dugout is not yet up.

Erik Ten Hag Has Been Under Pressure At Manchester United

Ten Hag guided Manchester United to a third-place finish in the 2022-23 Premier League season, earning the plaudits of fans and critics alike. This year, many expected the Red Devils to fight for the title, but early signs have been quite discouraging. Losing five of their 11 Premier League matches this season, United are currently in eighth place, trailing current league leaders Manchester City by a whopping nine points.

Following consecutive 3-0 defeats to City and Newcastle United (Carabao Cup), some pundits suggested Ten Hag was out of his depth at United. The coach, however, called himself a “fighter” and vouched to carry on.

With Ten Hag’s future in the air, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has been linked with the Red Devils, with a few reports suggesting that United had already made contact with the young manager.

Fabrizio Romano Assures Ten Hag Is Set To Remain In Charge Of United

In his Daily Briefing, Romano addressed the said reports, saying the club are not thinking about dismissing the Dutch tactician just yet.

The Italian said (via Caught Offside):

“Ruben Amorim has done a hugely impressive job at Sporting Lisbon and we’ve seen him linked with big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, with Manchester United the latest name to come up in some media reports.

“Still, Manchester United have been very clear in denying any contact with other managers, there’s nothing at all now – not a list or anything like that. Of course they want results to improve, that’s crucial but nothing else is happening now. For Amorim, nothing happening at this point of the season for sure.”

He concluded by adding:

“As previously reported, United’s plan is to trust Ten Hag, even if it has been a difficult period and things need to improve. It’s normal to see speculation, but I can confirm once again that there is no truth to the Amorim links for the moment – nothing is happening.”

Since taking charge of Sporting in March 2020, Amorim has overseen 174 matches, taking the team to 121 wins, 26 draws, and 27 defeats. Under his tutelage, the Portuguese outfit have won one league title, one league cup, and one Super Cup.