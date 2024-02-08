Former France star Christophe Dugarry has slammed former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard for supposedly promoting unprofessional behavior during his interview with France Football. Dugarry, who won the World Cup with Les Bleus in 1998, said the Belgian did not fulfill “obligations” of his multi-million dollar Real Madrid contract.

Eden Hazard Explained Why He Was Overweight For His First Pre-Season With Real Madrid

Los Blancos splurged a whopping €115 million ($125.8 million) to sign Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The Belgian, who admittedly dreamt of playing for Madrid, was 5 kg (11 lbs) overweight when he reported for pre-season training, which drew massive criticism from media and fans around the world. It was only the beginning of his disastrous spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, as injuries and poor fitness kept him from justifying his price tag.

In a recent interview with France Football, Hazard seemingly unapologetically admitted he let himself go after the 2018-19 season. He said (via GetFrenchFootballNews):

“Barbecues, rosé, everything. And that’s what allowed me to reset and start again.”

He also said he never wanted to be like Cristiano Ronaldo, as he had other interests beyond the game. Hazard added:

“I’m a bon vivant, I like to eat, and with friends, we have a drink… people tell me to be careful.”

Dugarry Slams Hazard For Not Keeping His End Of The Madrid Deal

On Rothen s’enflamme, the former FC Girondins de Bordeaux forward said Hazard’s interview promoted unprofessionalism and accused him of not honoring his mega Real Madrid contract.

The Frenchman said:

“It’s very easy to say this now but it should have been said before. It’s when you sign your multi-million contract that you should tell the president that you’re going out that evening.

“Did he say to his manager and teammates that he was getting drunk and that he didn’t like running in training? Football is a professional and team sport. You have obligations.”

Dugarry added:

“You can’t respect everything to the letter but to promote this nonsense is a shame. Hazard was a great player but it’s a shame for the supporters who paid to see him play when he was drunk the day before.

“His interview is making fun of the world of football. If you want to act like a courageous guy, you have to say it before. Why didn’t he tell Zidane this before being signed by Real Madrid for €100 million.”

Real Madrid cut ties with Hazard in July 2023. Three months later, he concluded his professional soccer career. Hazard played only 76 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring just seven times.