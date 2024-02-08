Soccer

“To promote this nonsense is a shame” – Christophe Dugarry Claims Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard Endorsed Unprofessionalism During Explosive Interview

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard
Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard

Former France star Christophe Dugarry has slammed former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard for supposedly promoting unprofessional behavior during his interview with France Football. Dugarry, who won the World Cup with Les Bleus in 1998, said the Belgian did not fulfill “obligations” of his multi-million dollar Real Madrid contract.

Eden Hazard Explained Why He Was Overweight For His First Pre-Season With Real Madrid

Los Blancos splurged a whopping €115 million ($125.8 million) to sign Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The Belgian, who admittedly dreamt of playing for Madrid, was 5 kg (11 lbs) overweight when he reported for pre-season training, which drew massive criticism from media and fans around the world. It was only the beginning of his disastrous spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, as injuries and poor fitness kept him from justifying his price tag.

In a recent interview with France Football, Hazard seemingly unapologetically admitted he let himself go after the 2018-19 season. He said (via GetFrenchFootballNews):

Barbecues, rosé, everything. And that’s what allowed me to reset and start again.”

He also said he never wanted to be like Cristiano Ronaldo, as he had other interests beyond the game. Hazard added:

I’m a bon vivant, I like to eat, and with friends, we have a drink… people tell me to be careful.”

Dugarry Slams Hazard For Not Keeping His End Of The Madrid Deal

On Rothen s’enflamme, the former FC Girondins de Bordeaux forward said Hazard’s interview promoted unprofessionalism and accused him of not honoring his mega Real Madrid contract.

The Frenchman said:

It’s very easy to say this now but it should have been said before. It’s when you sign your multi-million contract that you should tell the president that you’re going out that evening. 

Did he say to his manager and teammates that he was getting drunk and that he didn’t like running in training? Football is a professional and team sport. You have obligations.

Dugarry added:

You can’t respect everything to the letter but to promote this nonsense is a shame. Hazard was a great player but it’s a shame for the supporters who paid to see him play when he was drunk the day before.

His interview is making fun of the world of football. If you want to act like a courageous guy, you have to say it before. Why didn’t he tell Zidane this before being signed by Real Madrid for €100 million.”

Real Madrid cut ties with Hazard in July 2023. Three months later, he concluded his professional soccer career. Hazard played only 76 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring just seven times.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard
Soccer

LATEST “To promote this nonsense is a shame” – Christophe Dugarry Claims Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard Endorsed Unprofessionalism During Explosive Interview

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Flop Could Move To Brazil Permanently
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal winger Marquinhos is close to signing for Brazilian side Fluminense. According to Romano, his loan contract will likely have a permanent purchase option,…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Wanted 22-Year La Liga Midfielder But Were Discouraged By Soaring Valuation
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024

La Liga holders Barcelona were reportedly eyeing a move for Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy in the January transfer window. They ultimately dropped out of the race after seeing a sharp…

Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane And Leroy Sane
Soccer
5 Best Attacking Duos In Europe Right Now (February 2024): Bayern Munich Duo Kane And Sane Claim Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Kyle Walker Is A Manchester City And Premier League Star
Soccer
5 Players With The Quickest Sprints Recorded In Premier League History: Manchester City Defender Kyle Walker Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez Stars As Blues Move Into FA Cup Fifth Round With Thumping Away Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“There may be something on the inside” – Lee Sharpe Asks Manchester United Star To Leave Club If He Is Not ‘100%’ Behind Erik Ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top