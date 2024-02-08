Soccer

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez Stars As Blues Move Into FA Cup Fifth Round With Thumping Away Win

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez

Paying no heed to their 15-point difference in the Premier League rankings, 11th-placed Chelsea picked up a 3-1 win over fourth-place Aston Villa in their FA Cup Fourth Round replay on Wednesday night (February 7). Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson, and Enzo Fernandez were on the scoresheet for the visitors at Villa Park while Moussa Diaby scored the hosts’ consolation goal.

Chelsea Players Bring Their A Game To Offer Under-Pressure Pochettino Some Respite

Ahead of the game on Wednesday, there were murmurs about Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea future. Many suggested the Argentine would be shown the exit door if his side failed to overcome Aston Villa in the FA Cup. The speculation seemingly reached the players, and they ensured Pochettino would not be without a job just six months after coming on.

It took Chelsea 11 minutes to find the breakthrough on Wednesday, with Gallagher popping up with a thumping finish. Jackson drove into the box and drew a couple of Aston Villa defenders toward him before laying the ball off to Noni Madueke. Madueke spotted Gallagher’s run and set him up with a perfectly weighted pass.

Ten minutes after instigating the opener, Jackson got on the scoresheet himself, applying an excellent headed finish to Malo Gusto’s cross from the right. It was not the best piece of defending from Unai Emery’s side, but Pochettino’s men deserved all the credit for exploiting their weakness. With Fernandez and Moises Caicedo bossing the central midfield area, Villa attackers practically got no service in the first half and went into the tunnel 2-0 down.

Nine minutes into the second half, 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Fernandez scored Chelsea’s insurance goal, and it was easily the standout strike of the night. Standing over a free-kick around 30 yards away from Emiliano Martinez’s goal, Fernandez confidently dispatched a right-footed piledriver. Full of pace, the ball swerved to the left and nestled into the top-left corner.

After coming close a couple of times, Villa finally got on the scoresheet in injury time. Jacob Ramsey spotted Diaby in space on the edge of the box and brought him into the fold. Diaby applied a first-time finish to soil Djordje Petrovic’s clean sheet at last.

Fernandez Put Exit Rumors To Bed With Pointed Celebration

Having produced one of the Goal of the Season contenders, Fernandez broke out a pointed celebration. He took off his Chelsea shirt, showed it off, and repeatedly suggested he was here to stay. Although the Argentine did not confirm it, it looked like a blunt reply to rumors that claimed he was looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez, who joined the club for €121 million ($130.5 million) last January, has a long-term contract with the club. His deal with the Blues will not expire until June 2031.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Kyle Walker Is A Manchester City And Premier League Star
Soccer

LATEST 5 Players With The Quickest Sprints Recorded In Premier League History: Manchester City Defender Kyle Walker Claims 2nd Spot

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez Stars As Blues Move Into FA Cup Fifth Round With Thumping Away Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024

Paying no heed to their 15-point difference in the Premier League rankings, 11th-placed Chelsea picked up a 3-1 win over fourth-place Aston Villa in their FA Cup Fourth Round replay…

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“You can see Chelsea are lost” – Dimitar Berbatov Issues Grim Warning To Mauricio Pochettino Ahead Of FA Cup Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has issued a grave warning to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, saying he could lose his job if his side cannot overcome Aston Villa in…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“There may be something on the inside” – Lee Sharpe Asks Manchester United Star To Leave Club If He Is Not ‘100%’ Behind Erik Ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reacts To Claims That Gunners Are Laying ‘Groundwork’ For Barcelona Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Paul Merson Backs Chelsea Man To Fight For Premier League POTS
Soccer
“He’s been outstanding” – Paul Merson Says Chelsea Flop Is A Worthy Contender For Premier League Player Of The Season Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Report: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Wants Real Madrid To Fulfill 3 Multi-Million Dollar Demands This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top