On Sunday in Week 12, the Bills were in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Buffalo came into the game with a 6-5 record and Philly was a league-best, 9-1. It rained for the entire game and both teams battled in this back-and-forth showdown. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts both had an incredible game, but it would be the Eagles who won 37-34 in OT.

Before the start of this game, Eagles’ All-Pro RT Lane Johnson was ruled out with a groin injury. The 33-year-old had an MRI done on Sunday morning. Johnson reported soreness in his groin area to the training staff and received treatment. Soon after, his game status vs. the Bills was changed from questionable to inactive. Philly cannot afford to miss Johnson in Week 13. Nick Bosa and the 49ers will be in town for a rematch of the 20222 NFC Championship game.

Will Lane Johnson be available for the Eagles in Week 13 vs. the 49ers?

From @GMFB: The status of #Eagles OT Lane Johnson (groin) is now up in the air; The #Cowboys are expected to host Shaq Leonard this week; A decision on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looms. pic.twitter.com/2Ln6WDE9US — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023



In place of the two-time All-Pro Lane Johnson, the Eagles started Jake Driscoll at RT against the Bills. Driscoll has struggled in the past, but he played well vs. Buffalo. His performance was better than average for a player who woke up that morning and had no intent of starting. It took a full team effort for the Eagles to win and Driscoll held his own.

Against the 49ers in Week 13, the Eagles would love to have a healthy Lane Johnson back. However, groin injuries can be tricky and they surely do not want to risk losing him long-term. At 10-1 this season, the Eagles have full intentions of making a trip back to the Super Bowl and avenging their loss to the Chiefs in 2022.

Just a real gutsy win for the Eagles. Playing on a short week after MNF. Lane Johnson unexpectedly ruled out on game day morning. Down 10 at half. And they beat a Bills team that was 4th in point differential, 5th in DVOA, and hasn’t lost by more than 6 points this year. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 27, 2023



Before last night’s game, the Eagles were 13-22 all-time when Lane Johnson did not play. In the games he’s started, Philly is 88-48-1. The Eagles are in the middle of their toughest stretch of game this season. Philadelphia has won five straight games in a row and they have a matchup with the 49ers coming up in Week 13. They’ll be at home to face San Francisco and will hope to have Lane Johnson starting at RT. Nick Bosa primarily lines up on the RT and Jake Driscoll will have his hands full if that’s the case.