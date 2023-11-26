NFL

Eagles Can Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Bills On Sunday

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Week 12 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills will go a long way in determining the playoff futures of both teams. One team has the best record in the NFL while the other is reeling and fighting for their season, but the home Eagles are just 3.5 point favorites for the big showdown.

Eagles Can Secure Playoff Spot With Win Sunday

The Eagles can become the first team in the league to lock down a playoff spot should they come out victorious. With the Lions losing on Thursday, Philly now has two fewer losses than any other team in the NFC, and will take a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East with a win.

Securing a playoff spot this early in the season would be quite the feat, but the regular season job for the Eagles would be far from finished. Having home field advantage in the playoffs is wildly important, as opposing teams face a tough test when playing in Philadelphia in January. The Cowboys are far and away the best home team in the NFL, and the 49ers could potentially be favored in a playoff matchup in Santa Clara.

Bills Fighting For Playoff Lives

As for the Bills, they’ll need to pull off the upset just to stay afloat in the highly competitive AFC. They entered the week with a 41% chance of making the playoffs, and are in danger of falling a full three games behind the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East. They are currently in the 8th spot in the playoff race and on the outside looking in, and their odds of qualifying would drop down to 29% with a loss.

But if the Bills are able to pick up a tough road victory, it will go a long way, at least in terms of a wild card possibility. Their odds would boost up to 61% if they beat the Eagles, and would likely sneak into one of the final playoff spots depending on the rest of the results from around the league in Week 12.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
