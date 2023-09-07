In recent weeks, there was speculation that Nick Bosa could miss the start of the season. The 25-year-old wanted a new long-term deal relative to his success on the field. Last season, Bosa’s (18.5) sacks led the NFL and he was the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Bosa’s rookie deal was four-year, $33.5 million. Just yesterday, he signed a massive five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers. With an annual average value of $34 million, he is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. After sitting out all of the training camp and preseason, the two sides were finally able to agree to a new deal.

Was there really any chance that Nick Bosa didn’t play Week 1 for the 49ers?

Source: Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $122.5 million guaranteed, by a wide margin. It will make him the highest-paid defensive player in history. pic.twitter.com/bRm6S9Eemf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023



Before Bosa’s extension was signed, the Rams’ Aaron Donald was the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. He had an annual average value of $31.7 million, but Bosa’s $34 easily passes that. In 2020, his older brother Joey Bosa got $102 million guaranteed when he signed with the Chargers. At signing yesterday, Nick Bosa was guaranteed $122.5 million.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was informed of Bosa’s signing right before he spoke to the media. He told them that after last weekend, his mindset was that they would not have Bosa in Week 1 vs. the Steelers. To his surprise, the All-Pro DE signed a deal just a few days before their season started.

This is the most Nick Bosa video ever 🤣 (🎥 @49ers) pic.twitter.com/jqCpPdBdf8 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) September 7, 2023



At the beginning of August, General Manager John Lynch was confident that a deal would get done. He likely didn’t anticipate it taking this long, but both parties are happy now. They can put the past behind them and get ready for another successful season in the NFC.