At last season’s deadline, the Miami Dolphins traded for former 49ers RB Jeff Wilson. He played in eight games for Miami after the trade and made one start. To begin the 2023 season, Wilson was placed on the IR. That means he’s out for at least the first four weeks.

Raheem Mostert will get a heavy workload in that time. but the Dolphins also have a potential star in Devon Achane. The rookie is dealing with a shoulder injury himself, but he avoided a major injury according to his head coach. Achane showed flashes of potential in the preseason and Wilson being on the IR gives him a chance for more playing time.

The Dolphins’ situation at RB is less than ideal heading into the 2023 season

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson, Jr. has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he’s out for the first four games of the season. Bigger opportunity for Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane to play prominent roles early in the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2023



There’s no question who the RB1 in Miami is to begin the season. Raheem Mostert played in 16 of the Dolphins’ 17 games last season and made 14 starts. In the past, Miami has been known to use an RB by committee policy and it’s worked out for them. They haven’t had an elite starting RB like some teams have.

NFL insiders reported that the Dolphins were in trade discussions with the Indianapolis Colts for RB Jonathan Taylor. They wanted Jaylen Waddle and more in return for Taylor. Miami scoffed at that trade proposal. While they weren’t able to land Taylor, the Dolphins do have rookie RB Devon Achane, He has the chance to play increased snaps while Jeff Wilson is on the IR.

Speed in Action. Devon Achane accelerates through the hole past multiple defenders. Who is going to hit the highest in-game speed this nfl season? Tell us below👇pic.twitter.com/UDhRrcqvXv — Universal Speed Rating (@universal_speed) August 23, 2023



Since August 21, Devon Achane has been considered week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The rookie has seen limited time during the preseason, but his talent was undeniable. At five-foot-nine, Achane is not the biggest player on the field, but you don’t need size to be a great player in the NFL.

In college, Achane grew into being a versatile RB. He had 196 rushing attempts and 36 receptions in his senior season with Texas A&M. The 21-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2023 Draft. If he’s healthy for Week 1, Achane should see a lot of playing time to begin the season. Miami’s RB room is not filled with talent and Achane was drafted to help improve that. They open up the season on Sunday, September 10 on the road vs. the LA Chargers.