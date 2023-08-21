NFL

Dolphins’ rookie RB Devon Achane avoided a ‘severe’ shoulder injury and still has a chance to be ready for Week 1

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Devon Achane Dolphins pic
Devon Achane Dolphins pic

The Miami Dolphins have been known to use multiple running backs throughout the season. It’s mostly been Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. taking a majority of the snaps. In the 2023 Draft, Miami took RB Devon Achane as a third-round pick. 

This season, the 21-year-old has a chance to battle for real playing time. In the Dolphins’ second preseason game on Saturday, Achane had a defensive lineman fall on him. After getting an MRI, it was reported today that he avoided a “severe” shoulder injury and is considered week to week. There’s a chance that he is ready for their Week 1 matchup against the LA Chargers.

Devon Achane has played well throughout the preseason for the Dolphins


After having a DL fall on him in Saturday’s preseason game, Dolphins fans were expecting the worst for Devon Achane. Luckily, he avoided a “severe” injury and could still be ready for Week 1. There is still a chance he misses some time, but he was lucky to not have gotten seriously injured. Being week to week was one of the best possible scenarios for him.

While he could still use more exposure to live in-game reps, Miami only has one preseason game left before the regular season begins. The Dolphins play the Jaguars on Saturday night in their third preseason game. If the Dolphins want to play it safe, they would keep Achane out of that contest. There is no need to play him in a game that has no real meaning and doesn’t count toward the regular season.


In two preseason games with Miami, Devon Achane has proved his speed is elite. According to Madden 24 rankings, Achane and his teammate Raheem Mostert are tied for the fastest players in the NFL.  Achane has 15 rushes for 52 yards and four catches for 41 receiving yards in his preseason action. The rookie RB has the potential to be a big contributor in the backfield for Miami this season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Rodarius Williams Giants pic
NFL

LATEST The Buccaneers signed CB Rodarius Williams after he was released by the Giants

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Jaylen Warren Steelers pic
NFL
Could Pittsburgh’s Jaylen Warren split time with Najee Harris in the backfield this season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected RB Najee Harris 24th overall. Over his first two seasons with the Steelers, Harris has rushed for 1,000+ yards twice. The…

Josh Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL
Reports say that Josh Jacobs will likely end his holdout with the Raiders before their Week 1 game against the Broncos
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

Since the start of training camp, the Raiders have been without All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, Jacobs felt he was worthy of…

Dawand Jones Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ rookie OT Dawand Jones has been impressive for Cleveland through three preseason games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1 1
NFL
Fantasy Football: 3 Value Picks For The Mid-Rounds Of Your Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz 107226506 1681758878522 gettyimages 1360291926 mml03732 6c6bd43f 6075 4d96 aba9 8ade371a3573
NFL
Jalen Hurts Is The Most Popular Bet For NFL MVP In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 20 2023
rsz aaron rodgers
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Will Play First Preseason Game Since 2018
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 20 2023
Arrow to top