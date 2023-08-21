The Miami Dolphins have been known to use multiple running backs throughout the season. It’s mostly been Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. taking a majority of the snaps. In the 2023 Draft, Miami took RB Devon Achane as a third-round pick.

This season, the 21-year-old has a chance to battle for real playing time. In the Dolphins’ second preseason game on Saturday, Achane had a defensive lineman fall on him. After getting an MRI, it was reported today that he avoided a “severe” shoulder injury and is considered week to week. There’s a chance that he is ready for their Week 1 matchup against the LA Chargers.

Devon Achane has played well throughout the preseason for the Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane avoided “severe injury” to his shoulder and is considered week-to-week pic.twitter.com/FEyrsyP0lv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 21, 2023



After having a DL fall on him in Saturday’s preseason game, Dolphins fans were expecting the worst for Devon Achane. Luckily, he avoided a “severe” injury and could still be ready for Week 1. There is still a chance he misses some time, but he was lucky to not have gotten seriously injured. Being week to week was one of the best possible scenarios for him.

While he could still use more exposure to live in-game reps, Miami only has one preseason game left before the regular season begins. The Dolphins play the Jaguars on Saturday night in their third preseason game. If the Dolphins want to play it safe, they would keep Achane out of that contest. There is no need to play him in a game that has no real meaning and doesn’t count toward the regular season.

When people said De’Von Achane had elite burst, this is what they were talking about🔥 pic.twitter.com/5kCaZYxbf7 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) August 20, 2023



In two preseason games with Miami, Devon Achane has proved his speed is elite. According to Madden 24 rankings, Achane and his teammate Raheem Mostert are tied for the fastest players in the NFL. Achane has 15 rushes for 52 yards and four catches for 41 receiving yards in his preseason action. The rookie RB has the potential to be a big contributor in the backfield for Miami this season.