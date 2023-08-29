The Miami Dolphins should have one of the more dynamic offenses in the NFL in 2023, thanks in large part to their outstanding duo of starting wide receivers. But which players will fill out the rest of the positional spots on the roster was largely undecided, until the final round of cuts that took place on Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins Roster: Who Joins Hill & Waddle In Receiver Room?

The Bengals are the team that has the deepest wide receiver room in the league, but the Dolphins have a case for who has the top-2. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were on a historic statistical pace last season before the injury bug caught up with their quarterback. They both still managed to finish within the top-7 in the NFL in receiving yards, and are looking to put up even bigger numbers in 2023.

But who will be playing behind them? In an effort to get down to the allocated 53-man roster, the Dolphins cut three wide receivers within the last 24 hours. Davis Daewood and Braylon Sanders were the first to go, followed by Chosen Anderson getting the axe on Tuesday just before the deadline.

Berrios, Wilson Jr. Are Listed Next On Depth Chart

The rookie Daewood suffered an unfortunate injury in the team’s final preseason game, though it was unlikely that he was making the final 53. Sanders played in 3 games for Miami last year, catching two passes for a total of 17 yards.

The current depth chart shows newcomer Braxton Berrios as the slot receiver alongside Hill and Waddle. Berrios played his college days at the University of Miami before spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Jets, with career highs of 431 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. was an afterthought in Miami’s offense last season, but is hoping for a rebound year as the 4th listed wideout. River Cracraft caught 9 balls for 2 touchdowns for the Dolphins in 2022, and has shown a connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his limited opportunities. The final wide receiver to make the cut for Miami is second-year man Erik Ezukanma, who the Dolphins hope they can bring the play-making ability out of.

