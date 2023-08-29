Detroit Lions Schedule: 3 Key Games To Watch In 2023

The Detroit Lions finally have some hope. One of the most historically down-trodden franchises in all of sports, there hasn’t been much to be excited about for their fan base. But the 2023 version of the team promises to be different, and they finally have a chance at winning their first division title since 1993.

Head coach Dan Campbell has come in and turned things around. The Lions finished 9-8 last season, narrowly missing the playoffs, but showing that they were on the brink of becoming a contender. The NFC North is considered wide open after the departure of Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay, and Detroit is actually the odds-on leader to be in first place when all is said and done.

But what will their path to the postseason look like? Here are three key games for the Detroit Lions in 2023:

Week 1 – @ Kansas City Cheifs – Thu Sept 7, 8:20PM

Talk about starting off with a bang. The Lions will face the toughest opponent on their schedule in the first week of the season, as they will travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions. Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs are favorites to repeat and solidify their dynasty, so there could be no bigger test for an upstart Detroit team that is looking to make a statement.

It really is the perfect way for the Lions to start their season. They get the toughest game out of the way first, one in which they won’t be expected to win anyway. They’ll then play three of the next four at home, all against beatable opponents, giving them an opportunity to go into the middle part of the season with a strong record.

Week 7 – @ Baltimore Ravens – Sun Oct 22, 1:00PM

The Ravens figure to be one of the better teams in the AFC this season, and have some Super Bowl aspirations themselves. Baltimore is returning one of the top defenses from last season, and will be one of the best units that the Lions’ offense sees all year long.

Detroit will take on the Raiders the following week, giving them a chance to enter their Week 9 bye on a high note, and perhaps in full control of the division.

Week 17 – @ Dallas Cowboys – Sat Dec 30, 8:30PM

The Lions will play against the division rival Vikings in both Weeks 16 and 18, and those games could ultimately decide the division. But if the Lions find themselves in the Wild Card race, then their Week 17 game against the Cowboys will have massive implications.

They are projected to be on a tier below the 49ers and Eagles, but the Cowboys should be one of the better teams in the NFC this coming season. A win over a formidable opponent, with whom you’re battling for playoff position, could cement Detroit’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

