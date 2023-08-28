Teams around the NFL are scheduled to trim their rosters down to the allocated 53-man finalization this week, but the Detroit Lions have already had some of their decisions made for them.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Depth Could Be An Issue

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) to begin season on non-football injury list, per @RapSheethttps://t.co/JKaeaMs2dw pic.twitter.com/3j3MClv03e — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 28, 2023

Dan Campbell’s team has hopes of being one of the bigger stories of the 2023 season. His Lions showed vast improvement in 2022, and are playing in a division that is suddenly winnable with the departure of Aaron Rodgers. They are favored to be the winners of the NFC North, coming into the year with a designation of +145, and their Super Bowl tag is not outlandish, coming in at +2500.

But there could be some issues with the quarterback spot if things don’t go as planned. Jarred Goff had a career resurgence in the Lions offense last season, throwing for over 4,400 yards and tossing 29 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. The former number 1 overall pick has never been considered to be a top-tier performer at his position, but he made a case for a top-10 conversation in 2022.

Goff will need to keep things rolling this year if the Lions hope to be successful, and remaining on the field will be key, given the depth behind him.

The Detroit Lions started training camp with 5 quarterbacks on their roster. They knew they wouldn’t enter the season that way, having added Hendon Hooker to their depth chart in the third round of the 2023 Draft. The elite prospect suffered a late-season injury while playing at Tennessee last year, which has derailed his immediate future and had the potential to be career altering. The Lions are hoping to revive his health and his development, but he will begin the season on the non-football injury list, and can’t play until at least Week 8.

Hooker Not Available Until Week 8, If Not Longer

Lions’ QB Nate Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Panthers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

On Monday, it was announced that they’d be without fellow backup Nate Sudfeld for the entire year after he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s final pre-season game. That leaves three QBs on the roster, one of whom could very well be cut within the next 24 hours. Adrian Martinez is an undrafted rookie free agent, who threw a total of 18 passes in the preseason for a total of 76 yards.

There is a more recognizable name that will serve as Goff’s backup. Teddy Bridgewater was brought in this off-season, but he himself is often the victim of the injury bug. The Dolphins brought him in last year to serve as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, but Bridgewater couldn’t remain healthy, either.

The Lions will begin the season by taking on the Chiefs for the Thursday Night Kickoff next week.

