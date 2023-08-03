NFL Odds: Detroit Lions Are The Favorites To Win The NFC North

While the teams may not be the strongest, the NFC North could end up being one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this coming season.

The departure of Aaron Rodgers seemingly opens things up for the rest of the teams. He and the Packers spent the better part of the past decade and a half dominating the North, winning 8 of the 12 division titles since 2011. But him leaving coincides with the rise of a couple of other teams, and there is a good chance that we see some new blood atop the NFC North this year.

“I think it’s very possible the Packers are a 5 win team.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CcPQBmXFA5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 1, 2023

Detroit Lions Could Win NFC North For First Time Since 1993

Who are the favorites? BetOnline.ag has the following designations for the teams in the division:

Detroit Lions +140

The Lions haven’t won the NFC North since 1993, when Rodney Pete and Erik Kramer manned the quarterback position. But Detroit has been on an upswing as of late, achieving their first winning season since 2017 last year, though they finished four games back of the Vikings for the lead.

There is plenty more promise and excitement around the Lions for 2023, and they may be peaking at just the right time with Rodgers leaving the division. There aren’t any long shot odds to choose from in the North, but Detroit has an impressive odds advantage.

Here’s the last each team has won the NFC north division. (In order) 1. Green Bay Packers 2020

2. Chicago Bears 2018

3. Minnesota Vikings 2017

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1999

5. Detroit lions- 1993😬 When will the lions snap this spell?🤔 — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) August 17, 2021

Minnesota Vikings +300

The Vikings were dominant in the division last season, but they’ve endured some serious turnover to their roster and remain something of a question mark for 2023. Familiar faces like Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are gone, though the team believes that their replacements will be adequate.

Minnesota will enter the pre-season with a +5000 Super Bowl designation, on par with the likes of the Patriots, Saints, and Broncos.

Green Bay Packers +325

There may be no team that will look differently in 2023 than the Packers. Their star quarterback who was with the franchise for 18 years has departed, and they will hand the keys over to Jordan Love who will try to fill the shoes.

Green Bay is an even bigger question mark than Minnesota, given the unknown at QB. They’ve won the division 8 times since 2011, but they’ll have an uphill climb if they want to do it again this year.

Chicago Bears +400

They finished with the league’s worst record last year, but there were reasons to be hopeful for the Bears. The presence of Justin Fields on their roster allowed them to trade away the first overall pick that brought them some offensive firepower, and they spent big money in free agency to plug holes.

They still have a ways to go in becoming contenders, and they are projected to finish last in the NFC North based on the odds.

