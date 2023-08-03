Editorial

NFL Odds: Detroit Lions Are The Favorites To Win The NFC North

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz dancampbell detroitlions
rsz dancampbell detroitlions

While the teams may not be the strongest, the NFC North could end up being one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this coming season.

The departure of Aaron Rodgers seemingly opens things up for the rest of the teams. He and the Packers spent the better part of the past decade and a half dominating the North, winning 8 of the 12 division titles since 2011. But him leaving coincides with the rise of a couple of other teams, and there is a good chance that we see some new blood atop the NFC North this year.

Detroit Lions Could Win NFC North For First Time Since 1993

Who are the favorites? BetOnline.ag has the following designations for the teams in the division:

Detroit Lions +140

The Lions haven’t won the NFC North since 1993, when Rodney Pete and Erik Kramer manned the quarterback position. But Detroit has been on an upswing as of late, achieving their first winning season since 2017 last year, though they finished four games back of the Vikings for the lead.

There is plenty more promise and excitement around the Lions for 2023, and they may be peaking at just the right time with Rodgers leaving the division. There aren’t any long shot odds to choose from in the North, but Detroit has an impressive odds advantage.

Minnesota Vikings +300

The Vikings were dominant in the division last season, but they’ve endured some serious turnover to their roster and remain something of a question mark for 2023. Familiar faces like Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are gone, though the team believes that their replacements will be adequate.

Minnesota will enter the pre-season with a +5000 Super Bowl designation, on par with the likes of the Patriots, Saints, and Broncos.

Green Bay Packers +325

There may be no team that will look differently in 2023 than the Packers. Their star quarterback who was with the franchise for 18 years has departed, and they will hand the keys over to Jordan Love who will try to fill the shoes.

Green Bay is an even bigger question mark than Minnesota, given the unknown at QB. They’ve won the division 8 times since 2011, but they’ll have an uphill climb if they want to do it again this year.

Bet on Packers To Win NFC North (+325) at BetOnline

Chicago Bears +400

They finished with the league’s worst record last year, but there were reasons to be hopeful for the Bears. The presence of Justin Fields on their roster allowed them to trade away the first overall pick that brought them some offensive firepower, and they spent big money in free agency to plug holes.

They still have a ways to go in becoming contenders, and they are projected to finish last in the NFC North based on the odds.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
rsz f1w6d7uwcae5agk
Editorial

LATEST Doc Rivers In, Mark Jackson Out On ESPN NBA Broadcasting Team

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 31 2023
rsz https dairylandexpresscom wp content uploads imagn images 2017 07 16886492
Editorial
Green Bay Packers Star Defender: “We Ain’t Getting The Love”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023

The Green Bay Packers will have a new look this coming season. For many years, they have been tied to and identified with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who became one of…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
BetNow UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023

The BetNow UFC 290 betting offer will give you $300 in Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
MyBookie UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
Everygame UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
Editorial
BetUS UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
Bovada UFC 290 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Arrow to top